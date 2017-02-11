Jake the Peg wrote: radford always starts with his strongest pack so expect mini, manu and ellis as back 3. We really need thompson on the bench with green as interchange props. I'd expect him to play washy from the bench and I doubt he'll leave connor out of the 17

Granted, he did last year. However, he'll want to get the best out of them being the age they are so rotation is key. I think we need two of Taylor, Ellis and Mini on at the same time in terms of leadership and I wouldn't be surprised to see one of Ellis or Mini start some games on the bench.