WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield v Hull FC

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Wakefield v Hull FC

 
Post a reply

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:02 pm
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1721
Location: East stand!
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Thank you, I described what actually happened, I've said before why Radford felt the need to keep with the senior players more often, his lack of experience and because he was under a lot of pressure otherwise he was potentially out of a job if failing again.
Although the junior/lesser experienced players played fantastic against Warrington he just couldn't get past that playing the 'best' 17 no matter what even though that doesn't work out to be the best on any given matchday if some of those best are that fatigued they would perform worse than a lesser experienced but much fresher player which is what happened in that Warrington game.
A million pounds in the stand RAdford said and yet we still beat a very handy Warrington side that had more 'better' players but were very likely more fatigued than our fresh players were.
I was more surprised that Radford didn't take this on board for the rest of the season.

Those saying we would have being knocked out in the 1st round (we couldn't because we didn't enter n the first round) or come 7th clearly have no understanding of rotating one or two players throughout a season not a whole forward line but then that's typical of the narrowed thought process of some on here.


That wire game was an easter Monday game..They're lotteries when you've had tough derby games on the Friday
Was a good game and some of the young boys stood up well. But Sneyd was still our main man that day and they lost sandow 2nd after he'd ripped us up 1st.
Regarding the rest of the year some more rotation would have been good. But the young lads were really raw to play in big games. We'd hit a standard that made every game a key game..Would have been a gamble to throw young lads in given we were in for every trophy to the end so every game was effectively cup tie rugby. We were nt winning many games easily at that point of the season. We were winning via force of will and physicality. We won a ridiculous amount of games coming from behind(12 or 13 I seem to recall) often the old heads steering us right. Radders probably given his players were fit anyway thought it wasn't worth putting such a heavy responsibility on a young lad
He's still though seemingly realised given this years fixture list it's unavoidable. Hence getting lots of games into his 23s back up lads in pre season (and hes got flack for that as well)
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:05 pm
ccs Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2410
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
It's just a blur of words after a while.
It's because we're all too narrow minded to understand bumpy's argument, even though he's repeated it over and over again.

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:06 pm
ccs Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2410
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
That wire game was an easter Monday game..They're lotteries when you've had tough derby games on the Friday
Was a good game and some of the young boys stood up well. But Sneyd was still our main man that day and they lost sandow 2nd after he'd ripped us up 1st.
Regarding the rest of the year some more rotation would have been good. But the young lads were really raw to play in big games. We'd hit a standard that made every game a key game..Would have been a gamble to throw young lads in given we were in for every trophy to the end so every game was effectively cup tie rugby. We were nt winning many games easily at that point of the season. We were winning via force of will and physicality. We won a ridiculous amount of games coming from behind(12 or 13 I seem to recall) often the old heads steering us right. Radders probably given his players were fit anyway thought it wasn't worth putting such a heavy responsibility on a young lad
He's still though seemingly realised given this years fixture list it's unavoidable. Hence getting lots of games into his 23s back up lads in pre season (and hes got flack for that as well)
Excellent summary.

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:44 pm
Irregular Hoops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2236
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
Think Radford is looking long term season wise. Playing under23s in the friendlies will serve us well when injuries inevitably bite.
Think we are under cooked slightly, but I imagine that's because we ran out of steam last year. Think the focus will be on how we finish the season, not how we start it.

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:10 pm
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1721
Location: East stand!
Irregular Hoops wrote:
Think Radford is looking long term season wise. Playing under23s in the friendlies will serve us well when injuries inevitably bite.
Think we are under cooked slightly, but I imagine that's because we ran out of steam last year. Think the focus will be on how we finish the season, not how we start it.


I think we are going in a bit under done too. Sure he'll have put stuff in place to look to win. But it's really almost like the season really starts v cats as that's the start of the week in week out grind. To play 1 game and be off a fortnight is ridiculous really. But win or lose Sunday we've then a fortnight of almost like an extended pre season to work on stuff
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:13 pm
Armavinit User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 564
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
That wire game was an easter Monday game..They're lotteries when you've had tough derby games on the Friday
Was a good game and some of the young boys stood up well. But Sneyd was still our main man that day and they lost sandow 2nd after he'd ripped us up 1st.
Regarding the rest of the year some more rotation would have been good. But the young lads were really raw to play in big games. We'd hit a standard that made every game a key game..Would have been a gamble to throw young lads in given we were in for every trophy to the end so every game was effectively cup tie rugby. We were nt winning many games easily at that point of the season. We were winning via force of will and physicality. We won a ridiculous amount of games coming from behind(12 or 13 I seem to recall) often the old heads steering us right. Radders probably given his players were fit anyway thought it wasn't worth putting such a heavy responsibility on a young lad
He's still though seemingly realised given this years fixture list it's unavoidable. Hence getting lots of games into his 23s back up lads in pre season (and hes got flack for that as well)

Wish I could remember all that from last season, "everything after Easter is a blur". Bumpy does have his heart in the right place but his infatuation with Lee Radford is to say the least BORING. A lot of his posts are pretty good but if he would just lose the Radders vitriol, posters may see that.

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:24 pm
Armavinit User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 564
After looking at the announced squad, I'm going, Manu to start and a bench of Green, Washy, Turgut and Connor. I'm also going for the win.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, Armavinit, invmatt, Jake the Peg, Mick Amos 9 WTW, Shifty Cat, The Dreadnought, Touchliner, yorksguy1865 and 161 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,517,1831,52175,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 17:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  