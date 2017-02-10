knockersbumpMKII wrote: Thank you, I described what actually happened, I've said before why Radford felt the need to keep with the senior players more often, his lack of experience and because he was under a lot of pressure otherwise he was potentially out of a job if failing again.

Although the junior/lesser experienced players played fantastic against Warrington he just couldn't get past that playing the 'best' 17 no matter what even though that doesn't work out to be the best on any given matchday if some of those best are that fatigued they would perform worse than a lesser experienced but much fresher player which is what happened in that Warrington game.

A million pounds in the stand RAdford said and yet we still beat a very handy Warrington side that had more 'better' players but were very likely more fatigued than our fresh players were.

I was more surprised that Radford didn't take this on board for the rest of the season.



Those saying we would have being knocked out in the 1st round (we couldn't because we didn't enter n the first round) or come 7th clearly have no understanding of rotating one or two players throughout a season not a whole forward line but then that's typical of the narrowed thought process of some on here.

That wire game was an easter Monday game..They're lotteries when you've had tough derby games on the FridayWas a good game and some of the young boys stood up well. But Sneyd was still our main man that day and they lost sandow 2nd after he'd ripped us up 1st.Regarding the rest of the year some more rotation would have been good. But the young lads were really raw to play in big games. We'd hit a standard that made every game a key game..Would have been a gamble to throw young lads in given we were in for every trophy to the end so every game was effectively cup tie rugby. We were nt winning many games easily at that point of the season. We were winning via force of will and physicality. We won a ridiculous amount of games coming from behind(12 or 13 I seem to recall) often the old heads steering us right. Radders probably given his players were fit anyway thought it wasn't worth putting such a heavy responsibility on a young ladHe's still though seemingly realised given this years fixture list it's unavoidable. Hence getting lots of games into his 23s back up lads in pre season (and hes got flack for that as well)