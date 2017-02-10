WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield v Hull FC

Fri Feb 10, 2017 6:22 pm
mrs B am I missing something?
Fri Feb 10, 2017 6:28 pm
Is this all TIC?
Fri Feb 10, 2017 6:32 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Ellis - back


That's good news. :thumb:

Mrs Barista wrote:
Kelly - ACL


Avoided Championship League.

Fri Feb 10, 2017 6:39 pm
hull2524 wrote:
mrs B am I missing something?

See the Ellis thread for posts that we're not hearing the truth about his back injury. And apparently on Humberside last night Kelly out for season with ACL damage.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 6:56 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
See the Ellis thread for posts that we're not hearing the truth about his back injury. And apparently on Humberside last night Kelly out for season with ACL damage.



mischief making championship fans??? :SHOOT:

Fri Feb 10, 2017 6:57 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
See the Ellis thread for posts that we're not hearing the truth about his back injury. And apparently on Humberside last night Kelly out for season with ACL damage.


Who said that on Humberside?

Not listened to that amateur station for a long time.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 7:10 pm
ok thanks for that
Fri Feb 10, 2017 7:16 pm
Karen wrote:
I'm not sure why what Knockers has said has been laughed at so much...maybe because it's him saying it and not someone else.

We did burn out towards the end of the season and Radders maybe should've rotated the big lads a bit more, both to give the youngsters chance to gain SL experience and to give the regular players a breather. Fresh legs worked on Easter Monday so why not give those players much needed game time and experience. I don't mean the wholesale changes that we saw against Warrington, but filtering the odd one or two in at a time would've been highly beneficial and I think Radders has taken that on board which is why we've seen him play more U23s in the pre season friendlies than usual.

If we want to compete for the treble, we need to be using the WHOLE squad and not expecting the same 17-20 players to do it week in week out.

Thank you, I described what actually happened, I've said before why Radford felt the need to keep with the senior players more often, his lack of experience and because he was under a lot of pressure otherwise he was potentially out of a job if failing again.
Although the junior/lesser experienced players played fantastic against Warrington he just couldn't get past that playing the 'best' 17 no matter what even though that doesn't work out to be the best on any given matchday if some of those best are that fatigued they would perform worse than a lesser experienced but much fresher player which is what happened in that Warrington game.
A million pounds in the stand RAdford said and yet we still beat a very handy Warrington side that had more 'better' players but were very likely more fatigued than our fresh players were.
I was more surprised that Radford didn't take this on board for the rest of the season.

Those saying we would have being knocked out in the 1st round (we couldn't because we didn't enter n the first round) or come 7th clearly have no understanding of rotating one or two players throughout a season not a whole forward line but then that's typical of the narrowed thought process of some on here.

Fri Feb 10, 2017 7:30 pm
It's just a blur of words after a while.
