Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 12:27 pm
NEwildcat
Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 276
Location: Hartlepool
Karen wrote:
I don't have far to come, I live in Cas!! :lol:

a lot closer than me Karen :D

Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 12:29 pm
NEwildcat
Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 276
Location: Hartlepool
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Sunday nights in Wakey can either be bouncing or dead as a do-do.

Best bet is to head towards Westgate (near the train station) aim for pubs such as Henry Boons, The Black Horse, Elephant and Castle, The Old Printworks, Harrys, The Hop, and the fairly recently opened The Establishment.

Plenty of Curry houses / Pizza places around here as well

This is probably your best bet Wizeb

Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 1:44 pm
the artist
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5860
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
we usually go to either boons, the hop or fernandez. all decent establishments with good ale. red shed (the labour club) is excellent for ale too. don't know if you need to be signed in as it is still a club rather than a pub
The referee's indecision is final

Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 2:49 pm
Mrs Barista
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24193
Location: West Yorkshire
So with Ellis and Kelly supposedly out long term and both named in the 19 man squad here's how we line up:
Hull FC squad:
Jamie Shaul
Steve Michaels
Mahe Fonua
Josh Griffin
Fetuli Talanoa
Carlos Tuimavave
Marc Sneyd
Scott Taylor
Danny Houghton
Chris Green
Sika Manu
Mark Minichiello
Jansin Turgut

Liam Watts
Jake Connor
Jordan Thompson
Danny Washbrook
Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 4:40 pm
ccs
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2408
.... heavy rain forecast for 15:00 on Sunday, so with Ellis and Kelly missing, it's going to be a tough start to the season.

Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 4:43 pm
hull2524
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4374
What's up with them ?
Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 4:56 pm
A unknown superstar
Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9044
Location: King George Dock
Where's this come from regarding Ellis and Kelly? Personally can't see it been true myself. Wouldn't be in the 19 if it was long term.
Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 5:43 pm
the artist
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5860
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
hull2524 wrote:
What's up with them ?



out for absolutely ages :D
Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 5:46 pm
the artist
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5860
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
shaul
fonua
carlos
griffin
talanoa

kelly
sneeeyd

taylor
houghton
watts
manu
mini
ellis

connor
thomo
greeny
washy
