Sunday nights in Wakey can either be bouncing or dead as a do-do.



Best bet is to head towards Westgate (near the train station) aim for pubs such as Henry Boons, The Black Horse, Elephant and Castle, The Old Printworks, Harrys, The Hop, and the fairly recently opened The Establishment.



Plenty of Curry houses / Pizza places around here as well