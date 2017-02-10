Sunday nights in Wakey can either be bouncing or dead as a do-do.
Best bet is to head towards Westgate (near the train station) aim for pubs such as Henry Boons, The Black Horse, Elephant and Castle, The Old Printworks, Harrys, The Hop, and the fairly recently opened The Establishment.
Plenty of Curry houses / Pizza places around here as well
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm Posts: 5860 Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
we usually go to either boons, the hop or fernandez. all decent establishments with good ale. red shed (the labour club) is excellent for ale too. don't know if you need to be signed in as it is still a club rather than a pub
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am Posts: 24193 Location: West Yorkshire
So with Ellis and Kelly supposedly out long term and both named in the 19 man squad here's how we line up: Hull FC squad: Jamie Shaul Steve Michaels Mahe Fonua Josh Griffin Fetuli Talanoa Carlos Tuimavave Marc Sneyd Scott Taylor Danny Houghton Chris Green Sika Manu Mark Minichiello Jansin Turgut
Liam Watts Jake Connor Jordan Thompson Danny Washbrook
Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm Posts: 9044 Location: King George Dock
Mrs Barista wrote:
Where's this come from regarding Ellis and Kelly? Personally can't see it been true myself. Wouldn't be in the 19 if it was long term.
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".
