WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield v Hull FC

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Wakefield v Hull FC

 
Post a reply

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:49 am
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9302
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
NEwildcat wrote:
Oh and for the Real ale lovers amongst you I suggest Fernandes brewery tap, down Kirkgate, its up an alley behind a chicken house but don't let that put you off.


What's it like on a Sunday night, any action?

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:54 am
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17033
Location: Back in Hull.
Diogenes wrote:
Against Rovers last year we were on fire. Against Salford this year we looked disjointed, ineffective in attack and not ready for the start of the regular season.


That's fair enough, but people make out like we had the best pre season ever last year, when we hammered a really poor Rovers side then our reserves 2 league 2 sides, so the only difference is our performance against Salford, which was poor (Although Salford away is harder than Rovers at home), but I really believe people are reading too much into the Salford performance and result, it was a friendly and we where too lose with the ball and had poor discipline, both can easily be fixed.

Only Radford really knows how our pre season has gone and we as fans will get some insight to that on Sunday, it's very naive to judge how the season will go based on one pre season game, which is what a few are doing on here. There has been many cases of great pre season performances followed by poor season and vice versa.

Think people are forgetting our overall start to last season (Results wise) wasn't great.

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:55 am
Karen User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 9968
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
NEwildcat wrote:
And that's how it should be Karen. Unfortunately there's always one or two idiots knocking around at most places. Have a safe journey over and have a good day in Wakefield. Oh and for the Real ale lovers amongst you I suggest Fernandes brewery tap, down Kirkgate, its up an alley behind a chicken house but don't let that put you off.

I don't have far to come, I live in Cas!! :lol:
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:56 am
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17033
Location: Back in Hull.
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
What's happened is despite offloading a lot more players than we brought in including offloading a marquee player Radford hasn't got the SC to get us another forward.
That our younger forwards have had hardly any game time is down to Radford and/or the development or lack therof of such.
Aside from being forced to in the Warrington home game over Easter when did Raadford pro-actively pick more than one outside the normal 17/19 players (before the S8s when it mattered) and indeed actually give them more than a 10-15 minute stint.
Yes we had a relatively injury free season but it was encumbent on Radford to recognise that busting up his first pick forwards week in week out was never going to end well, that was a gimme from pretty much every season, Leeds being a prime example.
I identified the lack of games the youngsters had had over the previous two seasons and last season numerically and it was very low compared to the previous couple of seasons though Gentle was forced in many ways due to the sevverity of injuries in his tenure.
This lack of game time and furtherment of the youngsters is obvious to most.
Signing other teams youngsters instead of ours coming through, lack of depth in the forwards according to many on here.

IF the likes of Logan, Lancaster, Abdul and a few others had had more chances and/or cemented a place then spending money on a name and or lesser known ones from the NRL with no proven record and the salaries that comes with it wouldn't mean we were worrying about depth, it would also mean a more home grown team, more depth and more SC to spare so we end up with a better balanced team.
This is why Wigan are so successful and always in contention even when they do have serious injuries.
I think the youngsters will do okay and for sure Radford has needed to give them as much game time as possible in pre season because he knows he is going to have to rely on them far more than any other season he has been in charge.
I hope that they can do him and the fans proud, there will be no shortage of effort, just hope that we don't have a bad injury run as that will severely test he younger members of the squad and we have no idea if they can do more than just the odd 20 minutes here and there at full on SL standard and hold their own.


Not sure why you are disagreeing with him, he is right, Radford should have played more kids, if that meant a 7th place finish and getting knocked out of the cup in the first round we enter, I'm sure all fans would be pleased, pass sales would have been at all time records and recruitment would have been easy.

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:04 am
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9302
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Dave K. wrote:
Not sure why you are disagreeing with him, he is right, Radford should have played more kids, if that meant a 7th place finish and getting knocked out of the cup in the first round we enter, I'm sure all fans would be pleased, pass sales would have been at all time records and recruitment would have been easy.


:lol:

Think it just might have got him sacked as well and proved somebody on here right who ended up getting it badly, badly wrong. :D

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:15 am
Karen User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 9968
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
I'm not sure why what Knockers has said has been laughed at so much...maybe because it's him saying it and not someone else.

We did burn out towards the end of the season and Radders maybe should've rotated the big lads a bit more, both to give the youngsters chance to gain SL experience and to give the regular players a breather. Fresh legs worked on Easter Monday so why not give those players much needed game time and experience. I don't mean the wholesale changes that we saw against Warrington, but filtering the odd one or two in at a time would've been highly beneficial and I think Radders has taken that on board which is why we've seen him play more U23s in the pre season friendlies than usual.

If we want to compete for the treble, we need to be using the WHOLE squad and not expecting the same 17-20 players to do it week in week out.
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:39 am
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6789
Location: Here there and everywhere
WIZEB wrote:
What's it like on a Sunday night, any action?



Sunday nights in Wakey can either be bouncing or dead as a do-do.

Best bet is to head towards Westgate (near the train station) aim for pubs such as Henry Boons, The Black Horse, Elephant and Castle, The Old Printworks, Harrys, The Hop, and the fairly recently opened The Establishment.

Plenty of Curry houses / Pizza places around here as well
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:50 am
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9302
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Sunday nights in Wakey can either be bouncing or dead as a do-do.

Best bet is to head towards Westgate (near the train station) aim for pubs such as Henry Boons, The Black Horse, Elephant and Castle, The Old Printworks, Harrys, The Hop, and the fairly recently opened The Establishment.

Plenty of Curry houses / Pizza places around here as well


I'm hearing you brother. :thumb:

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 12:01 pm
ccs Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2406
Karen wrote:
....but filtering the odd one or two in at a time would've been highly beneficial.....

That's what we're having to do against Wakefield, and people are already saying how weak the bench looks.

If we'd rotated the squad more last season, it wouldn't have been the most successful season in living memory.
We had a lot of very tight wins, games we would probably have lost with key players missing.

Our Wembley 19 averaged about 6.5 games missed over the season, quite a high number?

I wonder how games we can reasonably expect players to miss in a season?

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 12:05 pm
Karen User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 9968
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
ccs wrote:
That's what we're having to do against Wakefield, and people are already saying how weak the bench looks.

If we'd rotated the squad more last season, it wouldn't have been the most successful season in living memory.
We had a lot of very tight wins, games we would probably have lost with key players missing.

Our Wembley 19 averaged about 6.5 games missed over the season, quite a high number?

I wonder how games we can reasonably expect players to miss in a season?

We have to give these youngsters a chance though. Wigan won the Championship despite having horrific injuries, because they trusted their youngsters. We need to do the same or we'll always burn out at the business end of the season.
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, captaincaveman, Cotillion, DGM, El Masa Loco, hull2524, Meanmachine72, Prince Buster, The Dreadnought, Tinkerman23, Touchliner, vitch and 209 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,516,6701,53775,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGH
TV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD
  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  