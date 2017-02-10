|
NEwildcat wrote:
Oh and for the Real ale lovers amongst you I suggest Fernandes brewery tap, down Kirkgate, its up an alley behind a chicken house but don't let that put you off.
What's it like on a Sunday night, any action?
Diogenes wrote:
Against Rovers last year we were on fire. Against Salford this year we looked disjointed, ineffective in attack and not ready for the start of the regular season.
That's fair enough, but people make out like we had the best pre season ever last year, when we hammered a really poor Rovers side then our reserves 2 league 2 sides, so the only difference is our performance against Salford, which was poor (Although Salford away is harder than Rovers at home), but I really believe people are reading too much into the Salford performance and result, it was a friendly and we where too lose with the ball and had poor discipline, both can easily be fixed.
Only Radford really knows how our pre season has gone and we as fans will get some insight to that on Sunday, it's very naive to judge how the season will go based on one pre season game, which is what a few are doing on here. There has been many cases of great pre season performances followed by poor season and vice versa.
Think people are forgetting our overall start to last season (Results wise) wasn't great.
NEwildcat wrote:
And that's how it should be Karen. Unfortunately there's always one or two idiots knocking around at most places. Have a safe journey over and have a good day in Wakefield. Oh and for the Real ale lovers amongst you I suggest Fernandes brewery tap, down Kirkgate, its up an alley behind a chicken house but don't let that put you off.
I don't have far to come, I live in Cas!!
Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
What's happened is despite offloading a lot more players than we brought in including offloading a marquee player Radford hasn't got the SC to get us another forward.
That our younger forwards have had hardly any game time is down to Radford and/or the development or lack therof of such.
Aside from being forced to in the Warrington home game over Easter when did Raadford pro-actively pick more than one outside the normal 17/19 players (before the S8s when it mattered) and indeed actually give them more than a 10-15 minute stint.
Yes we had a relatively injury free season but it was encumbent on Radford to recognise that busting up his first pick forwards week in week out was never going to end well, that was a gimme from pretty much every season, Leeds being a prime example.
I identified the lack of games the youngsters had had over the previous two seasons and last season numerically and it was very low compared to the previous couple of seasons though Gentle was forced in many ways due to the sevverity of injuries in his tenure.
This lack of game time and furtherment of the youngsters is obvious to most.
Signing other teams youngsters instead of ours coming through, lack of depth in the forwards according to many on here.
IF the likes of Logan, Lancaster, Abdul and a few others had had more chances and/or cemented a place then spending money on a name and or lesser known ones from the NRL with no proven record and the salaries that comes with it wouldn't mean we were worrying about depth, it would also mean a more home grown team, more depth and more SC to spare so we end up with a better balanced team.
This is why Wigan are so successful and always in contention even when they do have serious injuries.
I think the youngsters will do okay and for sure Radford has needed to give them as much game time as possible in pre season because he knows he is going to have to rely on them far more than any other season he has been in charge.
I hope that they can do him and the fans proud, there will be no shortage of effort, just hope that we don't have a bad injury run as that will severely test he younger members of the squad and we have no idea if they can do more than just the odd 20 minutes here and there at full on SL standard and hold their own.
Not sure why you are disagreeing with him, he is right, Radford should have played more kids, if that meant a 7th place finish and getting knocked out of the cup in the first round we enter, I'm sure all fans would be pleased, pass sales would have been at all time records and recruitment would have been easy.
Dave K. wrote:
Not sure why you are disagreeing with him, he is right, Radford should have played more kids, if that meant a 7th place finish and getting knocked out of the cup in the first round we enter, I'm sure all fans would be pleased, pass sales would have been at all time records and recruitment would have been easy.
Think it just might have got him sacked as well and proved somebody on here right who ended up getting it badly, badly wrong.
I'm not sure why what Knockers has said has been laughed at so much...maybe because it's him saying it and not someone else.
We did burn out towards the end of the season and Radders maybe should've rotated the big lads a bit more, both to give the youngsters chance to gain SL experience and to give the regular players a breather. Fresh legs worked on Easter Monday so why not give those players much needed game time and experience. I don't mean the wholesale changes that we saw against Warrington, but filtering the odd one or two in at a time would've been highly beneficial and I think Radders has taken that on board which is why we've seen him play more U23s in the pre season friendlies than usual.
If we want to compete for the treble, we need to be using the WHOLE squad and not expecting the same 17-20 players to do it week in week out.
Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008
WIZEB wrote:
What's it like on a Sunday night, any action?
Sunday nights in Wakey can either be bouncing or dead as a do-do.
Best bet is to head towards Westgate (near the train station) aim for pubs such as Henry Boons, The Black Horse, Elephant and Castle, The Old Printworks, Harrys, The Hop, and the fairly recently opened The Establishment.
Plenty of Curry houses / Pizza places around here as well
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Sunday nights in Wakey can either be bouncing or dead as a do-do.
Best bet is to head towards Westgate (near the train station) aim for pubs such as Henry Boons, The Black Horse, Elephant and Castle, The Old Printworks, Harrys, The Hop, and the fairly recently opened The Establishment.
Plenty of Curry houses / Pizza places around here as well
I'm hearing you brother.
Karen wrote:
....but filtering the odd one or two in at a time would've been highly beneficial.....
That's what we're having to do against Wakefield, and people are already saying how weak the bench looks.
If we'd rotated the squad more last season, it wouldn't have been the most successful season in living memory.
We had a lot of very tight wins, games we would probably have lost with key players missing.
Our Wembley 19 averaged about 6.5 games missed over the season, quite a high number?
I wonder how games we can reasonably expect players to miss in a season?
ccs wrote:
That's what we're having to do against Wakefield, and people are already saying how weak the bench looks.
If we'd rotated the squad more last season, it wouldn't have been the most successful season in living memory.
We had a lot of very tight wins, games we would probably have lost with key players missing.
Our Wembley 19 averaged about 6.5 games missed over the season, quite a high number?
I wonder how games we can reasonably expect players to miss in a season?
We have to give these youngsters a chance though. Wigan won the Championship despite having horrific injuries, because they trusted their youngsters. We need to do the same or we'll always burn out at the business end of the season.
Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008
