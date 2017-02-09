WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield v Hull FC

Thu Feb 09, 2017 11:59 pm
knockersbumpMKII
What's happened is despite offloading a lot more players than we brought in including offloading a marquee player Radford hasn't got the SC to get us another forward.
That our younger forwards have had hardly any game time is down to Radford and/or the development or lack therof of such.
Aside from being forced to in the Warrington home game over Easter when did Raadford pro-actively pick more than one outside the normal 17/19 players (before the S8s when it mattered) and indeed actually give them more than a 10-15 minute stint.
Yes we had a relatively injury free season but it was encumbent on Radford to recognise that busting up his first pick forwards week in week out was never going to end well, that was a gimme from pretty much every season, Leeds being a prime example.
I identified the lack of games the youngsters had had over the previous two seasons and last season numerically and it was very low compared to the previous couple of seasons though Gentle was forced in many ways due to the sevverity of injuries in his tenure.
This lack of game time and furtherment of the youngsters is obvious to most.
Signing other teams youngsters instead of ours coming through, lack of depth in the forwards according to many on here.

IF the likes of Logan, Lancaster, Abdul and a few others had had more chances and/or cemented a place then spending money on a name and or lesser known ones from the NRL with no proven record and the salaries that comes with it wouldn't mean we were worrying about depth, it would also mean a more home grown team, more depth and more SC to spare so we end up with a better balanced team.
This is why Wigan are so successful and always in contention even when they do have serious injuries.
I think the youngsters will do okay and for sure Radford has needed to give them as much game time as possible in pre season because he knows he is going to have to rely on them far more than any other season he has been in charge.
I hope that they can do him and the fans proud, there will be no shortage of effort, just hope that we don't have a bad injury run as that will severely test he younger members of the squad and we have no idea if they can do more than just the odd 20 minutes here and there at full on SL standard and hold their own.

Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:08 am
airliebird,runninglate!
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
What a whole load of tripe most of that is... :roll:
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:45 am
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
What a whole load of tripe most of that is... :roll:


:lol:
You sound surprised?

Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:52 am
Diogenes
Got our tickets from Savile Street shop first thing this morning. They had 14 left. Don't know how many there are at the KCom. Looks like its heading for a sell out. I will be rocking on that western terrace.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:26 am
WIZEB wrote:
:lol:
You sound surprised?

We won the cup at Wembley, the playoffs where a step beyond us at the point, I think knockers needs his bumps checking. I was never a supporter of Radford getting the job, but he's proving me wrong, and I am happy to eat humble pie,

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:26 am
Diogenes
Dave K. wrote:
Last year, the main bulk of the first team only played one game pre season which was against Rovers, this year it was the same only against Salford, so no difference, so are we judging our pre season on the results?


Against Rovers last year we were on fire. Against Salford this year we looked disjointed, ineffective in attack and not ready for the start of the regular season.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:30 am
Karen
TrinityIHC wrote:
Thats fair enough but you can understand us wanting to keep the only decent view for home fans, and can't let away fans in because it kicks off, same as it would if 2k Hull fans went in South Stand at Headingley or Wheldon Road End at Cas.

I've been in the South Stand at Headingley and the Wheldon Road end at Cas, in my FC shirt. This is rugby league. The greatest sport on earth* and one of the main things I love about it is the ability for fans of all clubs to mix freely and without incident.

*IMO of course
Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:33 am
Karen
bentleberry wrote:
Wakey fans are excluded from the western terrace

Really?? I'll tell that to the Wakey fans that stand there on Sunday then, because we have always had Wakey fans stand around us.
bentleberry wrote:
When we come to Hull we're given a segragated seat number and can't move from that area, we can't follow the team's attacking direction. You can't demand open access to a stadium when you don't provide it at your own, so yes segregation does work both ways, when all other clubs go back to removing segregation then I'm sure Wakey will follow suit

You can buy a ticket in any section of the KC and will be welcomed.
