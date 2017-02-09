What's happened is despite offloading a lot more players than we brought in including offloading a marquee player Radford hasn't got the SC to get us another forward.

That our younger forwards have had hardly any game time is down to Radford and/or the development or lack therof of such.

Aside from being forced to in the Warrington home game over Easter when did Raadford pro-actively pick more than one outside the normal 17/19 players (before the S8s when it mattered) and indeed actually give them more than a 10-15 minute stint.

Yes we had a relatively injury free season but it was encumbent on Radford to recognise that busting up his first pick forwards week in week out was never going to end well, that was a gimme from pretty much every season, Leeds being a prime example.

I identified the lack of games the youngsters had had over the previous two seasons and last season numerically and it was very low compared to the previous couple of seasons though Gentle was forced in many ways due to the sevverity of injuries in his tenure.

This lack of game time and furtherment of the youngsters is obvious to most.

Signing other teams youngsters instead of ours coming through, lack of depth in the forwards according to many on here.



IF the likes of Logan, Lancaster, Abdul and a few others had had more chances and/or cemented a place then spending money on a name and or lesser known ones from the NRL with no proven record and the salaries that comes with it wouldn't mean we were worrying about depth, it would also mean a more home grown team, more depth and more SC to spare so we end up with a better balanced team.

This is why Wigan are so successful and always in contention even when they do have serious injuries.

I think the youngsters will do okay and for sure Radford has needed to give them as much game time as possible in pre season because he knows he is going to have to rely on them far more than any other season he has been in charge.

I hope that they can do him and the fans proud, there will be no shortage of effort, just hope that we don't have a bad injury run as that will severely test he younger members of the squad and we have no idea if they can do more than just the odd 20 minutes here and there at full on SL standard and hold their own.