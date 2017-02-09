WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield v Hull FC

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 7:14 pm
TrinityIHC
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4382
Location: Outside your remit
PCollinson1990 wrote:
The council "gave" nothing, Kingston Communications was built and supported by the peopl of Hull, its a private enterprise, maybe the problem with "west yorkshire in general" is flat earth thinkers that have done little to nothing to improve things? Seriously, Hull has Siemens, Reckitts, Arco, Smith & Nephew, and Wakefild has what?

Anyway, ill enjoy the two points at the weekend, and I hope you enjoy the day as well.


Wakefield has a much larger, richer and all round better city right next door that tends to hoover up the big companies. Feel free to compare Hull and Leeds.

Anyway, only came on to discuss the rugby really so I'll leave you and your more couth boardmates to it.

Have a good trip on Sunday!
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 7:18 pm
ccs
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2404
PCollinson1990 wrote:
The council "gave" nothing, Kingston Communications was built and supported by the people of Hull, its a private enterprise.
That's a new one, not heard that before.

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 7:52 pm
threepennystander
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Sep 10, 2011 9:30 am
Posts: 248
Soul Boy wrote:
We did once!! Torrential rain at Headingley not so good for away fans!! Steve Prescott last minute penalty to draw the match. I could be wrong but, I never saw any trouble!?

There wasn't 2000 in South stand that game there was 50 of us as we went in there not knowing away fans was no longer allowed. We all entered through the back of the stand as we had been in the bar below. Was pretty of obvious from the look of disbelief on whino fans as we started singing old faithful and no one around us joined in we had royally dropped a bollard.I remember us standing our ground and celebrating like we had won the league when prekky kicked that penalty.
And when hull did take 2000 regularly in the south it was one of the best atmospheres in r.l but there was always a massive police presance and often abit of naughtiness

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 9:42 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25243
Bench looks weak with only 2 injures so let's hope we don't pick up a bad run of them

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 9:50 pm
Tinkerman23
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1505
Jake the Peg wrote:
Bench looks weak with only 2 injures so let's hope we don't pick up a bad run of them

Yeh agree, if we go with the expected starting 13, looks weak. Think maybe radford might mix it up, and have mini or ellis on bench

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 9:57 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25243
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Yeh agree, if we go with the expected starting 13, looks weak. Think maybe radford might mix it up, and have mini or ellis on bench

ellis maybe as he hasn't played yet. I have a feeling the overall lack of gametime for the whole 1st team squad may come back to bite us sunday

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:01 pm
Tinkerman23
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1505
Jake the Peg wrote:
ellis maybe as he hasn't played yet. I have a feeling the overall lack of gametime for the whole 1st team squad may come back to bite us sunday

Me to, think it could be a tough opening few weeks, been saying today got a feeling we might get turned over, hope im wrong

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 11:08 pm
Diogenes
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Aug 30, 2005 8:11 pm
Posts: 3213
Location: in a cave
Last year I thought Radders got our pre-season spot on. This year I fear we are going to be under-cooked and could well come a cropper on Sunday.
First there was wisdom
Then there was knowledge
Now there is only information

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 11:19 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17031
Location: Back in Hull.
Diogenes wrote:
Last year I thought Radders got our pre-season spot on. This year I fear we are going to be under-cooked and could well come a cropper on Sunday.


Last year, the main bulk of the first team only played one game pre season which was against Rovers, this year it was the same only against Salford, so no difference, so are we judging our pre season on the results?

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 11:20 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17031
Location: Back in Hull.
Jake the Peg wrote:
ellis maybe as he hasn't played yet. I have a feeling the overall lack of gametime for the whole 1st team squad may come back to bite us sunday


The first team had less game time last season.
