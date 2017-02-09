|
PCollinson1990 wrote:
The council "gave" nothing, Kingston Communications was built and supported by the peopl of Hull, its a private enterprise, maybe the problem with "west yorkshire in general" is flat earth thinkers that have done little to nothing to improve things? Seriously, Hull has Siemens, Reckitts, Arco, Smith & Nephew, and Wakefild has what?
Anyway, ill enjoy the two points at the weekend, and I hope you enjoy the day as well.
Wakefield has a much larger, richer and all round better city right next door that tends to hoover up the big companies. Feel free to compare Hull and Leeds.
Anyway, only came on to discuss the rugby really so I'll leave you and your more couth boardmates to it.
Have a good trip on Sunday!
There's Only One F in Wakefield
Thu Feb 09, 2017 7:18 pm
ccs
Free-scoring winger
PCollinson1990 wrote:
The council "gave" nothing, Kingston Communications was built and supported by the people of Hull, its a private enterprise.
That's a new one, not heard that before.
Thu Feb 09, 2017 7:52 pm
Soul Boy wrote:
We did once!! Torrential rain at Headingley not so good for away fans!! Steve Prescott last minute penalty to draw the match. I could be wrong but, I never saw any trouble!?
There wasn't 2000 in South stand that game there was 50 of us as we went in there not knowing away fans was no longer allowed. We all entered through the back of the stand as we had been in the bar below. Was pretty of obvious from the look of disbelief on whino fans as we started singing old faithful and no one around us joined in we had royally dropped a bollard.I remember us standing our ground and celebrating like we had won the league when prekky kicked that penalty.
And when hull did take 2000 regularly in the south it was one of the best atmospheres in r.l but there was always a massive police presance and often abit of naughtiness
Thu Feb 09, 2017 9:42 pm
Bench looks weak with only 2 injures so let's hope we don't pick up a bad run of them
Thu Feb 09, 2017 9:50 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
Bench looks weak with only 2 injures so let's hope we don't pick up a bad run of them
Yeh agree, if we go with the expected starting 13, looks weak. Think maybe radford might mix it up, and have mini or ellis on bench
Thu Feb 09, 2017 9:57 pm
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Yeh agree, if we go with the expected starting 13, looks weak. Think maybe radford might mix it up, and have mini or ellis on bench
ellis maybe as he hasn't played yet. I have a feeling the overall lack of gametime for the whole 1st team squad may come back to bite us sunday
Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:01 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
ellis maybe as he hasn't played yet. I have a feeling the overall lack of gametime for the whole 1st team squad may come back to bite us sunday
Me to, think it could be a tough opening few weeks, been saying today got a feeling we might get turned over, hope im wrong
