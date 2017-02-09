Soul Boy wrote: We did once!! Torrential rain at Headingley not so good for away fans!! Steve Prescott last minute penalty to draw the match. I could be wrong but, I never saw any trouble!?

There wasn't 2000 in South stand that game there was 50 of us as we went in there not knowing away fans was no longer allowed. We all entered through the back of the stand as we had been in the bar below. Was pretty of obvious from the look of disbelief on whino fans as we started singing old faithful and no one around us joined in we had royally dropped a bollard.I remember us standing our ground and celebrating like we had won the league when prekky kicked that penalty.And when hull did take 2000 regularly in the south it was one of the best atmospheres in r.l but there was always a massive police presance and often abit of naughtiness