Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9975
bentleberry wrote:
When we come to Hull we're given a segragated seat number and can't move from that area, we can't follow the team's attacking direction. You can't demand open access to a stadium when you don't provide it at your own, so yes segregation does work both ways, when all other clubs go back to removing segregation then I'm sure Wakey will follow suit
we dont have segregation btw, away fans are advised to sit with fellow supporters but there is nothing stopping you buying seats in any other stand!
your excuse is flawless due to some stadiums designs!
you totally ignored the fact that your fans can move freely around belle vue whilst away fans cant! that isnt segregation!
Thu Feb 09, 2017 3:42 pm
Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 562
bentleberry wrote:
Wakefield fans get the North Stand, away fans have the full length of the west stand to move along should they choose. The east stand is open for both standing and seating generally from both home and away as it's the family stand. Wakey fans are excluded from the western terrace
Rather think your missing the points made. In todays game, away fans don't expect to be hearded into an open terrace about ten feet high with an appalling view, bit like Caravan Park. Before your tin roofs were erected, away fans used the North Stand and underwent the abuse, why has it changed. I went last year and commented on here, that I now knew what it was like to be black in 60's segregated US or South Africa. As for Headingley's South Stand, it was regularly taken over by FC fans in the 60's, 70's, 80's and 90's with rarely any bovver. In fact myself and my two brothers were once given complementary tickets whilst queuing for entrance into the said stand. Believe it or not, Rhinos massive fan base emerged like Bradford's with the advent of Stupid League. I will try to make it on Sunday, against my better judgement, after last seasons experience.
Thu Feb 09, 2017 3:51 pm
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9975
bentleberry wrote:
Wakefield fans get the North Stand, away fans have the full length of the west stand to move along should they choose. The east stand is open for both standing and seating generally from both home and away as it's the family stand. Wakey fans are excluded from the western terrace
are they? plenty of home fans in that stand last season in the super 8 game
Thu Feb 09, 2017 4:48 pm
Joined: Sat Mar 01, 2014 8:18 am
Posts: 212
Soul Boy wrote:
We did once!! Torrential rain at Headingley not so good for away fans!! Steve Prescott last minute penalty to draw the match. I could be wrong but, I never saw any trouble!?
I remember the look on McDermotts face as the South Stand rose to their feet nod sang Old Faithful. Confused doesn't really describe it. The stewards realising we'd got in there politely asked us to leave. It as raining so we declined the offer
Thu Feb 09, 2017 5:14 pm
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25240
TrinityIHC wrote:
I'm sure if we all decided to come and sit in the home end at the KC we'd be welcomed with open arms, or even better if we'd have done it at the Boulevard
ProTip: The best view in the away end is down near the roofed bit at the end near the flats, also a good bar there too
You get a far better view at the KC as away fans than you do at BV as the home fans. Your ground is what it is but the overt hostility towards away fans who only want a half decent view of the game is hilarious
Thu Feb 09, 2017 5:31 pm
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4380
Location: Outside your remit
Jake the Peg wrote:
You get a far better view at the KC as away fans than you do at BV as the home fans. Your ground is what it is but the overt hostility towards away fans who only want a half decent view of the game is hilarious
Its not really, I'm not even gonna compare it with the KC stadium that landed in your lap - but imagine if 2000 Wakey fans arrived early (as away fans do) and stood in the old threepenny stand at the Boulevard. Would have been absolute carnage.
I've no problem with fans complaining of poor view from the sides of BV but they can't expect to just take over the home end, we all used to stand down the sides when that terrace was the away end.
Anyway, its clearly not that much of an issue seeing as you've shifted so many tickets - we'll see you there!
There's Only One F in Wakefield
Thu Feb 09, 2017 5:43 pm
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 29
TrinityIHC wrote:
Its not really, I'm not even gonna compare it with the KC stadium that landed in your lap - but imagine if 2000 Wakey fans arrived early (as away fans do) and stood in the old threepenny stand at the Boulevard. Would have been absolute carnage.
I've no problem with fans complaining of poor view from the sides of BV but they can't expect to just take over the home end, we all used to stand down the sides when that terrace was the away end.
Anyway, its clearly not that much of an issue seeing as you've shifted so many tickets - we'll see you there!
How do you explain the comment the KC "landed in your lap"? Maybe if Wakey could drag their bum out of the shadows of better, bigger and nicer clubs around you'd have a ground sorted by now. But it's always someone elses fault to some Wakefield fans.
Thu Feb 09, 2017 5:55 pm
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4380
Location: Outside your remit
PCollinson1990 wrote:
How do you explain the comment the KC "landed in your lap"? Maybe if Wakey could drag their bum out of the shadows of better, bigger and nicer clubs around you'd have a ground sorted by now. But it's always someone elses fault to some Wakefield fans.
Our council won't even compel developers to fulfil their obligations in planning applications, yours contributed £42m to build KC. What did FC do to contribute except agree to be anchor tenants. Its probably my favourite ground in SL, but don't pretend like the FC built it with their bare hands!
I'm not blaming anyone for our lack of stadium, the council has been less than helpful however. It seems to be a problem for West Yorkshire in general. You look at the other side of the Pennines at Wire, Saints, Leigh, Salford and Wigan all in shiny, modern stadia.
This side, we have Huddersfield (built over 20 years ago) and thats it. Bradford, Leeds, Cas, Wakey all playing in ancient grounds, even KR is an old ground with 1 new 2500 capacity nice stand at the end of it.
