bentleberry wrote:
When we come to Hull we're given a segragated seat number and can't move from that area, we can't follow the team's attacking direction. You can't demand open access to a stadium when you don't provide it at your own, so yes segregation does work both ways, when all other clubs go back to removing segregation then I'm sure Wakey will follow suit
we dont have segregation btw, away fans are advised to sit with fellow supporters but there is nothing stopping you buying seats in any other stand!
your excuse is flawless due to some stadiums designs!
you totally ignored the fact that your fans can move freely around belle vue whilst away fans cant! that isnt segregation!