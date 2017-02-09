WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield v Hull FC

Thu Feb 09, 2017 3:24 pm
bentleberry wrote:
When we come to Hull we're given a segragated seat number and can't move from that area, we can't follow the team's attacking direction. You can't demand open access to a stadium when you don't provide it at your own, so yes segregation does work both ways, when all other clubs go back to removing segregation then I'm sure Wakey will follow suit



we dont have segregation btw, away fans are advised to sit with fellow supporters but there is nothing stopping you buying seats in any other stand!


your excuse is flawless due to some stadiums designs!

you totally ignored the fact that your fans can move freely around belle vue whilst away fans cant! that isnt segregation!

Thu Feb 09, 2017 3:42 pm
:BOW:
bentleberry wrote:
Wakefield fans get the North Stand, away fans have the full length of the west stand to move along should they choose. The east stand is open for both standing and seating generally from both home and away as it's the family stand. Wakey fans are excluded from the western terrace

Rather think your missing the points made. In todays game, away fans don't expect to be hearded into an open terrace about ten feet high with an appalling view, bit like Caravan Park. Before your tin roofs were erected, away fans used the North Stand and underwent the abuse, why has it changed. I went last year and commented on here, that I now knew what it was like to be black in 60's segregated US or South Africa. As for Headingley's South Stand, it was regularly taken over by FC fans in the 60's, 70's, 80's and 90's with rarely any bovver. In fact myself and my two brothers were once given complementary tickets whilst queuing for entrance into the said stand. Believe it or not, Rhinos massive fan base emerged like Bradford's with the advent of Stupid League. I will try to make it on Sunday, against my better judgement, after last seasons experience.

Thu Feb 09, 2017 3:51 pm
bentleberry wrote:
Wakefield fans get the North Stand, away fans have the full length of the west stand to move along should they choose. The east stand is open for both standing and seating generally from both home and away as it's the family stand. Wakey fans are excluded from the western terrace



are they? plenty of home fans in that stand last season in the super 8 game
