Karen wrote: The difference being, the away view in either of those grounds was/is excellent unlike at Belle Vue where unless you're 7 foot tall, you're screwed.

That's where I tend to stand, I'm only a little over 5 foot so any further down is no good for me.

Thats fair enough but you can understand us wanting to keep the only decent view for home fans, and can't let away fans in because it kicks off, same as it would if 2k Hull fans went in South Stand at Headingley or Wheldon Road End at Cas.