With Bowden out and ellis with no pre season games under his belt I'd use him as interchange prop. My team based on those injuries



Shaul

Fonua

Carlos

Griffin

Tala

Kelly

Sneyd

Taylor

Houghton

Watts

Mini

Manu

Washy



Connor

Thommo

Green

Ellis



People questioning the connor on the bench. Me I'd bring him on as 6..let him take the reigns in attack so oposition have to re adjust and just let kelly ghost the ball all across the field. In D push a 2nd in 1 and connor whose strong in D can fill that area