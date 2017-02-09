With Bowden out and ellis with no pre season games under his belt I'd use him as interchange prop. My team based on those injuries
Shaul
Fonua
Carlos
Griffin
Tala
Kelly
Sneyd
Taylor
Houghton
Watts
Mini
Manu
Washy
Connor
Thommo
Green
Ellis
People questioning the connor on the bench. Me I'd bring him on as 6..let him take the reigns in attack so oposition have to re adjust and just let kelly ghost the ball all across the field. In D push a 2nd in 1 and connor whose strong in D can fill that area
