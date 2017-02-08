Tinkerman23 wrote: Is it ok leaving car in ruddy duck car park, going to have something to eat in there, leave car and go to game (hopefully)

I'm not sure, there isn't a parking machine there and I've never seen cameras so I'd guess you'd be ok, especially as it's a Sunday.As has already been said, the western terrace (away stand) isn't ideal in the middle which is where everyone stands and makes it worse, but if you head down to the bottom under the roof the view is pretty good. That's always been my favourite place to stand but due to segregation I now can't stand there, so you're not the only ones who lost out due to a small minority of idiots causing trouble, some home fans lost out too.