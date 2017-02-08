|
Any advice appreciated, was thinking of taking kids at weekend , not been away to wakey for a long time, sounds like the away supporters location as changed a bit. Is the away end any good for 9, 11 year old, if not was thinking about getting seats which are still available, will they be any more hull fans in seating do you think?
Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:53 pm
we will be sitting in the seats, no good for kids, (or adults) down the side as the depth of the terraces is shallow, so it only takes one person to stand in front of you and your view is gone! unless you get there very early and your kids get to the wall then id advise seating, £2 transfer at the doncaster road entrance
Thu Feb 09, 2017 7:42 am
The viewing is bad enough for adults down the side so I'd go in the seats with kids, plus if you dare to stand under cover on the end you will suffer endless abuse from wakefield fans for daring to stand in the home section even though we'll probably outnumber them
Thu Feb 09, 2017 7:59 am
appreciate responses, seats it is then
Thu Feb 09, 2017 8:32 am
I'm sure if we all decided to come and sit in the home end at the KC we'd be welcomed with open arms, or even better if we'd have done it at the Boulevard
ProTip: The best view in the away end is down near the roofed bit at the end near the flats, also a good bar there too
Thu Feb 09, 2017 8:47 am
Nice and easy isn't it, you don't even need to print it off, just scan the code on your phone at the turnstile
As for pubs, the Ruddy Duck is about 500m from the ground and has plenty of space. If you're arriving quite early then a trip to The Hop, and The Old Printworks in the town centre could be worth it, decent real ale pubs. I'd recommend a pint of Ossett Ale blonde or Excelsior if you can get it.
Thu Feb 09, 2017 8:54 am
Is it ok leaving car in ruddy duck car park, going to have something to eat in there, leave car and go to game (hopefully)
Thu Feb 09, 2017 9:22 am
I'm not sure, there isn't a parking machine there and I've never seen cameras so I'd guess you'd be ok, especially as it's a Sunday.
As has already been said, the western terrace (away stand) isn't ideal in the middle which is where everyone stands and makes it worse, but if you head down to the bottom under the roof the view is pretty good. That's always been my favourite place to stand but due to segregation I now can't stand there, so you're not the only ones who lost out due to a small minority of idiots causing trouble, some home fans lost out too.
Thu Feb 09, 2017 11:51 am
The difference being, the away view in either of those grounds was/is excellent unlike at Belle Vue where unless you're 7 foot tall, you're screwed.
That's where I tend to stand, I'm only a little over 5 foot so any further down is no good for me.
Thu Feb 09, 2017 1:27 pm
Bowden Hadley out, bit of a blow that, but a chance for others to step up, COYH
