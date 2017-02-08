Tinkerman23 wrote: Any advice appreciated, was thinking of taking kids at weekend , not been away to wakey for a long time, sounds like the away supporters location as changed a bit. Is the away end any good for 9, 11 year old, if not was thinking about getting seats which are still available, will they be any more hull fans in seating do you think?

we will be sitting in the seats, no good for kids, (or adults) down the side as the depth of the terraces is shallow, so it only takes one person to stand in front of you and your view is gone! unless you get there very early and your kids get to the wall then id advise seating, £2 transfer at the doncaster road entrance