|
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1495
|
Any advice appreciated, was thinking of taking kids at weekend , not been away to wakey for a long time, sounds like the away supporters location as changed a bit. Is the away end any good for 9, 11 year old, if not was thinking about getting seats which are still available, will they be any more hull fans in seating do you think?
|
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:53 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9971
|
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Any advice appreciated, was thinking of taking kids at weekend , not been away to wakey for a long time, sounds like the away supporters location as changed a bit. Is the away end any good for 9, 11 year old, if not was thinking about getting seats which are still available, will they be any more hull fans in seating do you think?
we will be sitting in the seats, no good for kids, (or adults) down the side as the depth of the terraces is shallow, so it only takes one person to stand in front of you and your view is gone! unless you get there very early and your kids get to the wall then id advise seating, £2 transfer at the doncaster road entrance
|
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 7:42 am
|
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25239
|
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Any advice appreciated, was thinking of taking kids at weekend , not been away to wakey for a long time, sounds like the away supporters location as changed a bit. Is the away end any good for 9, 11 year old, if not was thinking about getting seats which are still available, will they be any more hull fans in seating do you think?
The viewing is bad enough for adults down the side so I'd go in the seats with kids, plus if you dare to stand under cover on the end you will suffer endless abuse from wakefield fans for daring to stand in the home section even though we'll probably outnumber them
|
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 7:59 am
|
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1495
|
appreciate responses, seats it is then
|
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 8:32 am
|
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4376
Location: Outside your remit
|
Jake the Peg wrote:
The viewing is bad enough for adults down the side so I'd go in the seats with kids, plus if you dare to stand under cover on the end you will suffer endless abuse from wakefield fans for daring to stand in the home section even though we'll probably outnumber them
I'm sure if we all decided to come and sit in the home end at the KC we'd be welcomed with open arms, or even better if we'd have done it at the Boulevard
ProTip: The best view in the away end is down near the roofed bit at the end near the flats, also a good bar there too
|
There's Only One F in Wakefield
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 8:47 am
|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 379
|
UllFC wrote:
Bought and printed my ticket of Wakefield's website, similar set up to our own and easy.
Nice and easy isn't it, you don't even need to print it off, just scan the code on your phone at the turnstile
As for pubs, the Ruddy Duck is about 500m from the ground and has plenty of space. If you're arriving quite early then a trip to The Hop, and The Old Printworks in the town centre could be worth it, decent real ale pubs. I'd recommend a pint of Ossett Ale blonde or Excelsior if you can get it.
|
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 8:54 am
|
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1495
|
bentleberry wrote:
Nice and easy isn't it, you don't even need to print it off, just scan the code on your phone at the turnstile
As for pubs, the Ruddy Duck is about 500m from the ground and has plenty of space. If you're arriving quite early then a trip to The Hop, and The Old Printworks in the town centre could be worth it, decent real ale pubs. I'd recommend a pint of Ossett Ale blonde or Excelsior if you can get it.
Is it ok leaving car in ruddy duck car park, going to have something to eat in there, leave car and go to game (hopefully)
|