Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:41 pm
Tinkerman23
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1495
Any advice appreciated, was thinking of taking kids at weekend , not been away to wakey for a long time, sounds like the away supporters location as changed a bit. Is the away end any good for 9, 11 year old, if not was thinking about getting seats which are still available, will they be any more hull fans in seating do you think?

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:53 pm
number 6
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9971
we will be sitting in the seats, no good for kids, (or adults) down the side as the depth of the terraces is shallow, so it only takes one person to stand in front of you and your view is gone! unless you get there very early and your kids get to the wall then id advise seating, £2 transfer at the doncaster road entrance

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 7:42 am
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25239
The viewing is bad enough for adults down the side so I'd go in the seats with kids, plus if you dare to stand under cover on the end you will suffer endless abuse from wakefield fans for daring to stand in the home section even though we'll probably outnumber them

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 7:59 am
Tinkerman23
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1495
appreciate responses, seats it is then

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 8:32 am
TrinityIHC
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4376
Location: Outside your remit
I'm sure if we all decided to come and sit in the home end at the KC we'd be welcomed with open arms, or even better if we'd have done it at the Boulevard :THINK:

ProTip: The best view in the away end is down near the roofed bit at the end near the flats, also a good bar there too :thumb:
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 8:47 am
bentleberry
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 379
Nice and easy isn't it, you don't even need to print it off, just scan the code on your phone at the turnstile

As for pubs, the Ruddy Duck is about 500m from the ground and has plenty of space. If you're arriving quite early then a trip to The Hop, and The Old Printworks in the town centre could be worth it, decent real ale pubs. I'd recommend a pint of Ossett Ale blonde or Excelsior if you can get it.

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 8:54 am
Tinkerman23
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1495
Is it ok leaving car in ruddy duck car park, going to have something to eat in there, leave car and go to game (hopefully)
