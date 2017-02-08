Dave K. wrote:

Thats a good pack, some skill in the half's and a strong bench, the main weakness I see is your back defensively (Although a good threat going forward), this is where we could win the match as on one said we have Griffin and Talanoa and on the other Fonua and Kelly, add in Shaul and we have some real threat for once going forward. We need our forwards to get us on the front foot, so Houghton can get the ball out wide early for our backs to do some damage, I think we would have lost this game last season, but fancy us on Sunday if we get our game plan right, including improving our discipline.



Looking forward to the game, should be interesting, where would you recommend going before the game for a beer?