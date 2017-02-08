|
Karen
number 6 wrote:
if our game was middle of summer id be tempted, but temp is forecast for 4 degrees during the day and drop to freezing as dusk falls, so ill give it a miss lol
My thoughts exactly!!
Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:26 am
ccs
.... there are around 20 matches of RL every weekend.
In the last 10 weeks of last season there were 20+ games played in total, in pretty decent weather conditions if my memory serves me well.
Wed Feb 08, 2017 5:39 pm
WIZEB
Last of the big spenders.
Booked a twin room for Sunday night in the Citilodge Wakey town centre for 29 quid.
The Ritz?
I think not!
Wed Feb 08, 2017 7:21 pm
WIZEB wrote:
Last of the big spenders.
Booked a twin room for Sunday night in the Citilodge Wakey town centre for 29 quid.
The Ritz?
I think not!
A life on benefits, im jealous
Wed Feb 08, 2017 8:27 pm
WIZEB
Tinkerman23 wrote:
A life on benefits, im jealous
You can have the floor space between the twin beds if that'll help?
Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:11 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Thats a good pack, some skill in the half's and a strong bench, the main weakness I see is your back defensively (Although a good threat going forward), this is where we could win the match as on one said we have Griffin and Talanoa and on the other Fonua and Kelly, add in Shaul and we have some real threat for once going forward. We need our forwards to get us on the front foot, so Houghton can get the ball out wide early for our backs to do some damage, I think we would have lost this game last season, but fancy us on Sunday if we get our game plan right, including improving our discipline.
Looking forward to the game, should be interesting, where would you recommend going before the game for a beer?
Dave, Kings arms at Heath Common or Fenandes brewery tap, Kirkgate. Magnificent boozers.
I am assuming there will be some cash turnstiles?
Wed Feb 08, 2017 10:19 pm
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Dave, Kings arms at Heath Common or Fenandes brewery tap, Kirkgate. Magnificent boozers.
I am assuming there will be some cash turnstiles?
I dont think there will be any cash turnstiles. Stopped them all last season.
You can buy a ticket on the day from the little ticket booth on doncaster road, but leave extra time if this is your plan as it could be busy!
I Would definitely suggest getting a ticket in advance for The game, much less faffing about.
Wed Feb 08, 2017 10:24 pm
WIZEB wrote:
Last of the big spenders.
Booked a twin room for Sunday night in the Citilodge Wakey town centre for 29 quid.
The Ritz?
I think not!
Not exactly the nicest part of town, but just around the corner from weatherspoons (6 chimneys) , The Red Shed (literally, the labour club) and fernandes (hidden behind chunky chicken shop). and easily walkable to the ground.
Enjoy
Wed Feb 08, 2017 10:47 pm
WIZEB
captaincaveman wrote:
Not exactly the nicest part of town, but just around the corner from weatherspoons (6 chimneys) , The Red Shed (literally, the labour club) and fernandes (hidden behind chunky chicken shop). and easily walkable to the ground.
Enjoy
Familiar with 6 Chimneys as have used that as a starting out point previously.
Will give the other two you mention a shot as well.
Cheers.
Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:10 pm
captaincaveman wrote:
I dont think there will be any cash turnstiles. Stopped them all last season.
You can buy a ticket on the day from the little ticket booth on doncaster road, but leave extra time if this is your plan as it could be busy!
I Would definitely suggest getting a ticket in advance for The game, much less faffing about.
Bought and printed my ticket of Wakefield's website, similar set up to our own and easy.
