Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 10:40 am
Karen User avatar
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 9958
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
number 6 wrote:
if our game was middle of summer id be tempted, but temp is forecast for 4 degrees during the day and drop to freezing as dusk falls, so ill give it a miss lol

My thoughts exactly!!
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:26 am
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2402
.... there are around 20 matches of RL every weekend.
In the last 10 weeks of last season there were 20+ games played in total, in pretty decent weather conditions if my memory serves me well.

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 5:39 pm
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9285
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Last of the big spenders. :D
Booked a twin room for Sunday night in the Citilodge Wakey town centre for 29 quid.
The Ritz?
I think not! :lol:

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 7:21 pm
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1491
WIZEB wrote:
Last of the big spenders. :D
Booked a twin room for Sunday night in the Citilodge Wakey town centre for 29 quid.
The Ritz?
I think not! :lol:

A life on benefits, im jealous

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 8:27 pm
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9285
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Tinkerman23 wrote:
A life on benefits, im jealous


You can have the floor space between the twin beds if that'll help?

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:11 pm
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6788
Location: Here there and everywhere
Dave K. wrote:
Thats a good pack, some skill in the half's and a strong bench, the main weakness I see is your back defensively (Although a good threat going forward), this is where we could win the match as on one said we have Griffin and Talanoa and on the other Fonua and Kelly, add in Shaul and we have some real threat for once going forward. We need our forwards to get us on the front foot, so Houghton can get the ball out wide early for our backs to do some damage, I think we would have lost this game last season, but fancy us on Sunday if we get our game plan right, including improving our discipline.

Looking forward to the game, should be interesting, where would you recommend going before the game for a beer?


Dave, Kings arms at Heath Common or Fenandes brewery tap, Kirkgate. Magnificent boozers.

I am assuming there will be some cash turnstiles?
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 10:19 pm
captaincaveman User avatar
Joined: Tue Aug 04, 2009 5:04 pm
Posts: 1001
Location: waiting
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Dave, Kings arms at Heath Common or Fenandes brewery tap, Kirkgate. Magnificent boozers.

I am assuming there will be some cash turnstiles?



I dont think there will be any cash turnstiles. Stopped them all last season.

You can buy a ticket on the day from the little ticket booth on doncaster road, but leave extra time if this is your plan as it could be busy!

I Would definitely suggest getting a ticket in advance for The game, much less faffing about.

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 10:24 pm
captaincaveman User avatar
Joined: Tue Aug 04, 2009 5:04 pm
Posts: 1001
Location: waiting
WIZEB wrote:
Last of the big spenders. :D
Booked a twin room for Sunday night in the Citilodge Wakey town centre for 29 quid.
The Ritz?
I think not! :lol:


Not exactly the nicest part of town, but just around the corner from weatherspoons (6 chimneys) , The Red Shed (literally, the labour club) and fernandes (hidden behind chunky chicken shop). and easily walkable to the ground.


Enjoy

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 10:47 pm
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9285
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
captaincaveman wrote:
Not exactly the nicest part of town, but just around the corner from weatherspoons (6 chimneys) , The Red Shed (literally, the labour club) and fernandes (hidden behind chunky chicken shop). and easily walkable to the ground.


Enjoy


Familiar with 6 Chimneys as have used that as a starting out point previously.
Will give the other two you mention a shot as well.
Cheers.

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:10 pm
UllFC User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14764
captaincaveman wrote:
I dont think there will be any cash turnstiles. Stopped them all last season.

You can buy a ticket on the day from the little ticket booth on doncaster road, but leave extra time if this is your plan as it could be busy!

I Would definitely suggest getting a ticket in advance for The game, much less faffing about.


Bought and printed my ticket of Wakefield's website, similar set up to our own and easy.
