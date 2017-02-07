WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield v Hull FC

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Wakefield v Hull FC

 
Post a reply

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 7:17 pm
the cal train User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm
Posts: 2295
Location: West Hull
Tinkerman23 wrote:
I wouldnt have him on the bench either, but you might be right about him having a run starting, but i doubt it. Hes the ultimate definition of average sl player, hope he proves me wrong with a bit more game time

Can't have a team full of superstars, to be a top team what you want is your 'average' players to work hard and get on with it week in week out to the same standard which is what Hadley does. Every team needs players like him.
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 7:27 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4370
spot on :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 8:00 pm
senoj Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 7:56 pm
Posts: 248
To those Hull fans who may not be aware, your tickets allows you to stay on and see the Sheffield. Toulouse game which is scheduled to kick off at 17:30.

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 8:18 pm
number 6 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9970
senoj wrote:
To those Hull fans who may not be aware, your tickets allows you to stay on and see the Sheffield. Toulouse game which is scheduled to kick off at 17:30.



if our game was middle of summer id be tempted, but temp is forecast for 4 degrees during the day and drop to freezing as dusk falls, so ill give it a miss lol

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 8:29 pm
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4368
Location: Outside your remit
Dave K. wrote:
Thats a good pack, some skill in the half's and a strong bench, the main weakness I see is your back defensively (Although a good threat going forward), this is where we could win the match as on one said we have Griffin and Talanoa and on the other Fonua and Kelly, add in Shaul and we have some real threat for once going forward. We need our forwards to get us on the front foot, so Houghton can get the ball out wide early for our backs to do some damage, I think we would have lost this game last season, but fancy us on Sunday if we get our game plan right, including improving our discipline.

Looking forward to the game, should be interesting, where would you recommend going before the game for a beer?


Why thanks! - I'm quite happy with our squad this year, think we can make the 8 again and maybe more if we can capture some consistency!

As for a beer, I'd recommend either Spoons in town (about 15 -20 min walk) or the Ruddy Duck on Doncaster Road (5-10 min walk) Although away fans often seem to like going in the Duke of York on Agbrigg Road - roughest hole in Wakey but when its full of rugby fans its ok!
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 8:39 pm
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1490
the cal train wrote:
Can't have a team full of superstars, to be a top team what you want is your 'average' players to work hard and get on with it week in week out to the same standard which is what Hadley does. Every team needs players like him.

Agreed, so out of our average players, hadley wouldnt be in my 17. I liked having pritchard on the bench personnally, agree he wasnt always fantastic, but felt his presence made a differance, and I felt happy having him there, cant see any bench filling me with confidence this year. Possibly mini on the bench as someone suggested would work

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 8:56 pm
the cal train User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm
Posts: 2295
Location: West Hull
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Agreed, so out of our average players, hadley wouldnt be in my 17. I liked having pritchard on the bench personnally, agree he wasnt always fantastic, but felt his presence made a differance, and I felt happy having him there, cant see any bench filling me with confidence this year. Possibly mini on the bench as someone suggested would work

Who else is average and would go in his place? I'd have Hadley starting with Washbrook, Mini and two props on the bench at least while the weather is shiite
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:12 pm
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1490
the cal train wrote:
Who else is average and would go in his place? I'd have Hadley starting with Washbrook, Mini and two props on the bench at least while the weather is shiite

Presuming radford goes, watts, taylor, mini, manu, ellis, then bench, thompson, washbrook, green, bowden. Dont think that bench will worry to many teams, maybe swap thompson or washbrook with connor to give us more options, even michaels or carlos, depending how radford goes. Hadley obviously going to get plenty of game time, just hope I see what the rest of you do, because im obviously missing something. Or maybe not, remember having the same discussion about westerman for sooo long, having to defend houghton when some off you wanted rid or at least wouldnt mind if he left :DOH:

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:48 pm
Sebasteeno User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 4815
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
Two weak links in the FC team most keep posting - Id rather see Conner for Tuimavave and Turgut for Hadley

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:19 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3474
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Right now, Hadley over Turgut is a no-brainer unless either has dropped off badly and the other started pulling up trees.
5-6 games in, maybe, or even if injuries crop up early, as we know Radford absolutely has to rotate the forwards much more even if that theoretically 'weakens' the 17.
I also don't get the beef on Thompson, as I said previously, he came to as a utility back, played centre for Cas quite a bit and is now playing a pseudo prop role. He's nimble and can still do some minutes despite being asked to tackle down the middle. Yes he's missed some tackles but you're asking a lightweight forward that was a back not too long ago to mix it in the middle, make tackle busts and tackle the big boys and does a pretty good job of it too, not perfect but more than decent enough.
Honestly don't know what else you expect of a player that isn't in the upper echelons of the salary ladder and isn't touted as one of our best.
unless he goes right off the boil and/or one of the youngsters can do 500 tackles/32 tackle busts a season I'd definitely keep him for another contract.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, Bombed Out, fcimp, FoD FC Army, Gerrum on side ref, Hessle Roader, Irish Tyke, Itchy Arsenal, Large Paws, Marcus's Bicycle, Paddyfc, SirStan, swissfan, themightynortherner, Tinkerman23, x teacher, yorksguy1865 and 185 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,515,4161,51575,7394,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  