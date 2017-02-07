Right now, Hadley over Turgut is a no-brainer unless either has dropped off badly and the other started pulling up trees.

5-6 games in, maybe, or even if injuries crop up early, as we know Radford absolutely has to rotate the forwards much more even if that theoretically 'weakens' the 17.

I also don't get the beef on Thompson, as I said previously, he came to as a utility back, played centre for Cas quite a bit and is now playing a pseudo prop role. He's nimble and can still do some minutes despite being asked to tackle down the middle. Yes he's missed some tackles but you're asking a lightweight forward that was a back not too long ago to mix it in the middle, make tackle busts and tackle the big boys and does a pretty good job of it too, not perfect but more than decent enough.

Honestly don't know what else you expect of a player that isn't in the upper echelons of the salary ladder and isn't touted as one of our best.

unless he goes right off the boil and/or one of the youngsters can do 500 tackles/32 tackle busts a season I'd definitely keep him for another contract.