Tinkerman23 wrote:
I wouldnt have him on the bench either, but you might be right about him having a run starting, but i doubt it. Hes the ultimate definition of average sl player, hope he proves me wrong with a bit more game time
Can't have a team full of superstars, to be a top team what you want is your 'average' players to work hard and get on with it week in week out to the same standard which is what Hadley does. Every team needs players like him.
Tue Feb 07, 2017 7:27 pm
Tue Feb 07, 2017 8:00 pm
senoj
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
To those Hull fans who may not be aware, your tickets allows you to stay on and see the Sheffield. Toulouse game which is scheduled to kick off at 17:30.
Tue Feb 07, 2017 8:18 pm
senoj wrote:
To those Hull fans who may not be aware, your tickets allows you to stay on and see the Sheffield. Toulouse game which is scheduled to kick off at 17:30.
if our game was middle of summer id be tempted, but temp is forecast for 4 degrees during the day and drop to freezing as dusk falls, so ill give it a miss lol
Tue Feb 07, 2017 8:29 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Thats a good pack, some skill in the half's and a strong bench, the main weakness I see is your back defensively (Although a good threat going forward), this is where we could win the match as on one said we have Griffin and Talanoa and on the other Fonua and Kelly, add in Shaul and we have some real threat for once going forward. We need our forwards to get us on the front foot, so Houghton can get the ball out wide early for our backs to do some damage, I think we would have lost this game last season, but fancy us on Sunday if we get our game plan right, including improving our discipline.
Looking forward to the game, should be interesting, where would you recommend going before the game for a beer?
Why thanks! - I'm quite happy with our squad this year, think we can make the 8 again and maybe more if we can capture some consistency!
As for a beer, I'd recommend either Spoons in town (about 15 -20 min walk) or the Ruddy Duck on Doncaster Road (5-10 min walk) Although away fans often seem to like going in the Duke of York on Agbrigg Road - roughest hole in Wakey but when its full of rugby fans its ok!
Tue Feb 07, 2017 8:39 pm
the cal train wrote:
Can't have a team full of superstars, to be a top team what you want is your 'average' players to work hard and get on with it week in week out to the same standard which is what Hadley does. Every team needs players like him.
Agreed, so out of our average players, hadley wouldnt be in my 17. I liked having pritchard on the bench personnally, agree he wasnt always fantastic, but felt his presence made a differance, and I felt happy having him there, cant see any bench filling me with confidence this year. Possibly mini on the bench as someone suggested would work
Tue Feb 07, 2017 8:56 pm
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Agreed, so out of our average players, hadley wouldnt be in my 17. I liked having pritchard on the bench personnally, agree he wasnt always fantastic, but felt his presence made a differance, and I felt happy having him there, cant see any bench filling me with confidence this year. Possibly mini on the bench as someone suggested would work
Who else is average and would go in his place? I'd have Hadley starting with Washbrook, Mini and two props on the bench at least while the weather is shiite
Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:12 pm
the cal train wrote:
Who else is average and would go in his place? I'd have Hadley starting with Washbrook, Mini and two props on the bench at least while the weather is shiite
Presuming radford goes, watts, taylor, mini, manu, ellis, then bench, thompson, washbrook, green, bowden. Dont think that bench will worry to many teams, maybe swap thompson or washbrook with connor to give us more options, even michaels or carlos, depending how radford goes. Hadley obviously going to get plenty of game time, just hope I see what the rest of you do, because im obviously missing something. Or maybe not, remember having the same discussion about westerman for sooo long, having to defend houghton when some off you wanted rid or at least wouldnt mind if he left
Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:48 pm
Two weak links in the FC team most keep posting - Id rather see Conner for Tuimavave and Turgut for Hadley
