Tinkerman23 wrote: I wouldnt have him on the bench either, but you might be right about him having a run starting, but i doubt it. Hes the ultimate definition of average sl player, hope he proves me wrong with a bit more game time

Can't have a team full of superstars, to be a top team what you want is your 'average' players to work hard and get on with it week in week out to the same standard which is what Hadley does. Every team needs players like him.