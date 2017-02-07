WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 11:13 am
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1488
I'm guessing most think we'll be doing plenty of defending this year, I personally dont want a bench full of steady good defenders, I want someone who can bring something to a game, dont think hadley, green, turgut give us that. I think thompson will have a good year given the opportunity, agree if he does't become more consistent, then he'll be gone next season, like a few others will

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 11:38 am
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1717
Location: East stand!
Trouble with Thompson he can go out of form with no warning. Can come into form with no warning to though. Easily our most inconsistent player.
Mega feet footspeed and strength (people make too much out of his size imo..He's strong beyonD his size) but can miss an under 9s standard tackle out of absolutely no where. Makes his errors at the very worst of times and same with pens.
Frustrates the hell outta me because his positive attributes could make home a real weapon off the bench

To add impact off the bench I'd be really tempted to use Mini
Think he could really suit it. Start hadley..Let him do the early grunt work that goes on. Then bring Mini on to liven us
Did it v cas at home last year week after the semi. We were really flat in the opening 20. Mini came on and got us back into it
Bench as it stands can give continuity,and some steadying influence but no 1 to change up the tempo or add impact imo


Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:09 pm
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1488
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Trouble with Thompson he can go out of form with no warning. Can come into form with no warning to though. Easily our most inconsistent player.
Mega feet footspeed and strength (people make too much out of his size imo..He's strong beyonD his size) but can miss an under 9s standard tackle out of absolutely no where. Makes his errors at the very worst of times and same with pens.
Frustrates the hell outta me because his positive attributes could make home a real weapon off the bench

To add impact off the bench I'd be really tempted to use Mini
Think he could really suit it. Start hadley..Let him do the early grunt work that goes on. Then bring Mini on to liven us
Did it v cas at home last year week after the semi. We were really flat in the opening 20. Mini came on and got us back into it
Bench as it stands can give continuity,and some steadying influence but no 1 to change up the tempo or add impact imo

Yeh not a bad shout on mini, just really not happy with hadley in the starting 13

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:33 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1668
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Yeh not a bad shout on mini, just really not happy with hadley in the starting 13


Why not, out of interest?

I think Hadley's game is a lot more suited to being a starting player than off the bench. Defensively sound in a difficult area to defend in, does the basics very well, very fit, and has shown a fair bit of improvement in the oppositions 30 running some good lines in that 2nd row channel. As you mentioned with Tommo, maybe a run of games starting in the 2nd row will see him flourish?
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:41 pm
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1717
Location: East stand!
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Yeh not a bad shout on mini, just really not happy with hadley in the starting 13


Hadley is a sound starting player imo..Great defender..fantastic line runner..added some great size..And a great pass on him. Doesn't have the explosiveness Mini tho. Which is why I like mini off the bench. Over the season it'll benefit him if we use him sparing as we can. The fixture list is ridiculous and not conducive to 35yr old starting 2nd rows


Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:58 pm
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4367
Location: Outside your remit
Reckon our starting team will be along the lines of:

Scott Grix
Tom Johnstone
Reece Lynne
Bill Tupou
Ben Jones-Bishop

Sam Williams
Jacob Miller

Anthony England
Kyle Wood
Mitch Allgood
Danny Kirmond
Matty Ashurst
Tiranau Arona
---------------------------
David Fifita
Craig Huby
Anthony Walker
Liam Finn

Should be an interesting matchup - not looking forward to facing that edge with Talanoa and Griffin! Need to be on our game defensively, but think we have enough going forward to get you worried.

Hope it's a cracker :CHEERS:


Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 2:19 pm
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17026
Location: Back in Hull.
TrinityIHC wrote:
Reckon our starting team will be along the lines of:

Scott Grix
Tom Johnstone
Reece Lynne
Bill Tupou
Ben Jones-Bishop

Sam Williams
Jacob Miller

Anthony England
Kyle Wood
Mitch Allgood
Danny Kirmond
Matty Ashurst
Tiranau Arona
---------------------------
David Fifita
Craig Huby
Anthony Walker
Liam Finn

Should be an interesting matchup - not looking forward to facing that edge with Talanoa and Griffin! Need to be on our game defensively, but think we have enough going forward to get you worried.

Hope it's a cracker :CHEERS:


Thats a good pack, some skill in the half's and a strong bench, the main weakness I see is your back defensively (Although a good threat going forward), this is where we could win the match as on one said we have Griffin and Talanoa and on the other Fonua and Kelly, add in Shaul and we have some real threat for once going forward. We need our forwards to get us on the front foot, so Houghton can get the ball out wide early for our backs to do some damage, I think we would have lost this game last season, but fancy us on Sunday if we get our game plan right, including improving our discipline.

Looking forward to the game, should be interesting, where would you recommend going before the game for a beer?

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 2:34 pm
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1488
DGM wrote:
Why not, out of interest?

I think Hadley's game is a lot more suited to being a starting player than off the bench. Defensively sound in a difficult area to defend in, does the basics very well, very fit, and has shown a fair bit of improvement in the oppositions 30 running some good lines in that 2nd row channel. As you mentioned with Tommo, maybe a run of games starting in the 2nd row will see him flourish?

I wouldnt have him on the bench either, but you might be right about him having a run starting, but i doubt it. Hes the ultimate definition of average sl player, hope he proves me wrong with a bit more game time

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 2:44 pm
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1717
Location: East stand!
TrinityIHC wrote:
Reckon our starting team will be along the lines of:

Scott Grix
Tom Johnstone
Reece Lynne
Bill Tupou
Ben Jones-Bishop

Sam Williams
Jacob Miller

Anthony England
Kyle Wood
Mitch Allgood
Danny Kirmond
Matty Ashurst
Tiranau Arona
---------------------------
David Fifita
Craig Huby
Anthony Walker
Liam Finn

Should be an interesting matchup - not looking forward to facing that edge with Talanoa and Griffin! Need to be on our game defensively, but think we have enough going forward to get you worried.

Hope it's a cracker :CHEERS:


On paper the best looking trinity side I can remember in a long time..Ian Millward has lost the plot. Saw he tipped you bottom

Only thing I don't understand is Grix coming straight in. Jowitt looks a real good lad to me. Always thought Grix bang average. If hudds had a star full back in recent years they'd of won something imo


Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 6:34 pm
Cats13 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 20, 2006 10:25 pm
Posts: 208
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
On paper the best looking trinity side I can remember in a long time..Ian Millward has lost the plot. Saw he tipped you bottom

Only thing I don't understand is Grix coming straight in. Jowitt looks a real good lad to me. Always thought Grix bang average. If hudds had a star full back in recent years they'd of won something imo


Jowitt had surgery post season and isn't ready for a first team / SL match yet. He was out dual reg last week to pick match fitness up. I think he will be first choice once 100%.
