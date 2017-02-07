|
|
I'm guessing most think we'll be doing plenty of defending this year, I personally dont want a bench full of steady good defenders, I want someone who can bring something to a game, dont think hadley, green, turgut give us that. I think thompson will have a good year given the opportunity, agree if he does't become more consistent, then he'll be gone next season, like a few others will
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 11:38 am
|
|
Trouble with Thompson he can go out of form with no warning. Can come into form with no warning to though. Easily our most inconsistent player.
Mega feet footspeed and strength (people make too much out of his size imo..He's strong beyonD his size) but can miss an under 9s standard tackle out of absolutely no where. Makes his errors at the very worst of times and same with pens.
Frustrates the hell outta me because his positive attributes could make home a real weapon off the bench
To add impact off the bench I'd be really tempted to use Mini
Think he could really suit it. Start hadley..Let him do the early grunt work that goes on. Then bring Mini on to liven us
Did it v cas at home last year week after the semi. We were really flat in the opening 20. Mini came on and got us back into it
Bench as it stands can give continuity,and some steadying influence but no 1 to change up the tempo or add impact imo
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:09 pm
|
|
Yeh not a bad shout on mini, just really not happy with hadley in the starting 13
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:33 pm
|
|
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Yeh not a bad shout on mini, just really not happy with hadley in the starting 13
Why not, out of interest?
I think Hadley's game is a lot more suited to being a starting player than off the bench. Defensively sound in a difficult area to defend in, does the basics very well, very fit, and has shown a fair bit of improvement in the oppositions 30 running some good lines in that 2nd row channel. As you mentioned with Tommo, maybe a run of games starting in the 2nd row will see him flourish?
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:41 pm
|
|
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Yeh not a bad shout on mini, just really not happy with hadley in the starting 13
Hadley is a sound starting player imo..Great defender..fantastic line runner..added some great size..And a great pass on him. Doesn't have the explosiveness Mini tho. Which is why I like mini off the bench. Over the season it'll benefit him if we use him sparing as we can. The fixture list is ridiculous and not conducive to 35yr old starting 2nd rows
|
"never looking back,always looking forward"
