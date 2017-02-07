Trouble with Thompson he can go out of form with no warning. Can come into form with no warning to though. Easily our most inconsistent player.

Mega feet footspeed and strength (people make too much out of his size imo..He's strong beyonD his size) but can miss an under 9s standard tackle out of absolutely no where. Makes his errors at the very worst of times and same with pens.

Frustrates the hell outta me because his positive attributes could make home a real weapon off the bench



To add impact off the bench I'd be really tempted to use Mini

Think he could really suit it. Start hadley..Let him do the early grunt work that goes on. Then bring Mini on to liven us

Did it v cas at home last year week after the semi. We were really flat in the opening 20. Mini came on and got us back into it

Bench as it stands can give continuity,and some steadying influence but no 1 to change up the tempo or add impact imo