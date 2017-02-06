|
that may be so, but Pritchard imo didn't rip it up last year, Thompson started off ok but imo just isn't big enough. hes ok as a squad member but imo isn't in the 17 when all are fit,
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Mon Feb 06, 2017 8:56 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
And yet Thompson made nearly 170 more tackles last season than Pritchard and nearly as many tackle busts despite being used mainly down the middle.
If those three are injured I'd rather have Hadley at LF than Washbrook and bring Washbrook on from the bench.
So if hadley is injured you'd play him at LF ahead of washbrook? Strange decision even for you
Mon Feb 06, 2017 9:07 pm
bonaire wrote:
Thompson was strong yesterday Dave.if thats the case that the 3 will be missing i think Radford will start with Thompson with washy on the bench.
Dont see the point of Connor on the bench although it seems to me Radford is trying hard to find a spot for him
I'd hope Thompson would look good against Doncaster, but was poor in other friendlies, defence is weak, too many mistakes and not big enough for prop, has good feet, which can be good near the line, but overall not good enough for us, unless we have a few injuries.
Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:30 pm
Dave K. wrote:
I'd hope Thompson would look good against Doncaster, but was poor in other friendlies, defence is weak, too many mistakes and not big enough for prop, has good feet, which can be good near the line, but overall not good enough for us, unless we have a few injuries.
He was really good when he first arrived from cas but has gone backwards IMO. Doesn't get a lot of game time which probably doesn't help
Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:43 pm
Problem for Thompson is what's in front of him. In 2014 he was number 16 with Paea, Green, Ellis, Tuson, Westerman and Whiting in front of him (and Watts). Now he's behind Taylor, Watts, Ellis, Minichiello, Manu, Hadley, Green, Bowden, Washbrook, possibly Turgut and even perhaps Larroyer. His relative level of impact has diminished probably more so than his absolute level.
Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:57 pm
If we're struggling to place Conner why look to sign Larroyer?
Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:52 am
Hull are going to score at least 2 tries before the Trinity players wake up, and I'd suspect you'll score another 3-4 tries. The question is how many can Wakefield run in? you're defence was solid last year and looks just as good this year, that being said, Wakey have some real attacking potential now and Johnstone has been scoring for fun in preseason.
I'm going to guess the final score will be something like: Wakey 28 - 34 Hull. Who knows though, Wakey have the potential to either destroy big teams or to roll over and get spanked. Only a few days to wait and see.
Are you going to hang around for the Sheffield vs Tolouse match straight after? It has the potential to be a good game
Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:38 am
Mrs Barista wrote:
Problem for Thompson is what's in front of him. In 2014 he was number 16 with Paea, Green, Ellis, Tuson, Westerman and Whiting in front of him (and Watts). Now he's behind Taylor, Watts, Ellis, Minichiello, Manu, Hadley, Green, Bowden, Washbrook, possibly Turgut and even perhaps Larroyer. His relative level of impact has diminished probably more so than his absolute level.
To be fair, I don't think any of the highlighted give us anymore than Thompson, at least with Thompson he as the ability to get us a couple of tries, make an impact, and from a bench player, thats what i want, I dont think Radford thinks so little of Thompson as you do
