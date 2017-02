bonaire wrote: Thompson was strong yesterday Dave.if thats the case that the 3 will be missing i think Radford will start with Thompson with washy on the bench.

Dont see the point of Connor on the bench although it seems to me Radford is trying hard to find a spot for him

I'd hope Thompson would look good against Doncaster, but was poor in other friendlies, defence is weak, too many mistakes and not big enough for prop, has good feet, which can be good near the line, but overall not good enough for us, unless we have a few injuries.