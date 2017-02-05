WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 11:23 pm
WIZEB
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9282
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Mrs Barista wrote:
You probably missed out getting arrested :lol:


I need arresting for entering a Conservative Club. :wink:
But what is a man to do when on the lash?
Morals go out the window. :lol:

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 11:44 pm
bonaire
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1293
Dave K. wrote:
If Ellis is fit I expect the starting line up will be

Shaul
Talanoa
Griffin
Carlos
Fonua
Kelly
Sneyd
Watts
Houghton
Taylor
Mini
Manu
Ellis

Green
Bowden
Washy
Hadley (I'd go with Turgut)

Don't see the point in Connor on the bench, think 4 forwards (plus washy and Turgut could play in the backs) for this type of game.



I agree dont see the point of Connor on the bench
If Ellis doesnt make it Think he will go with Thompson and as you say Turgut or Hadley on the bench

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 6:58 am
Freddie Miller.
Joined: Sun Nov 20, 2011 2:44 am
Posts: 391
Location: Australia
Mrs Barista wrote:
Not sure on injuries, but seems like Ellis has a niggle and not sure what's going on with Bowden. Assuming the latter's fit would go with:

Shaul
Michaels
Fonua
Griffin
Talanoa
Kelly
Sneyd
Taylor
Houghton
Green
Minichiello
Manu
Hadley

Watts
Bowden
Washbrook
Connor/Turgut

Green's done a lot of minutes in the friendlies, just wonder whether bench could have more impact with Watts/Bowden.


Love your choice of centres in that side.

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:42 am
airliebird,runninglate!
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1710
Location: East stand!
I still think we'll go carlos mahe
Think the game plan will be very simple and radders will want his wings to carry strong out of backfield and maximise go forward. MayBe win a few pens and keep play basic. Our handling has been somewhat ropey and I actually think we're coming in 'underdone' to coin a terrible phrase
I think we're gambling we've the personal to get the job done. But with a fortnight between 1st and 2nd games I think he's still trying to look after bodies and get some more pre season type work into them due to the late pre season start. The adding of more friendlies in the last few days makes me think this even more
"never looking back,always looking forward"
