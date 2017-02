Dave K. wrote: If Ellis is fit I expect the starting line up will be



Shaul

Talanoa

Griffin

Carlos

Fonua

Kelly

Sneyd

Watts

Houghton

Taylor

Mini

Manu

Ellis



Green

Bowden

Washy

Hadley (I'd go with Turgut)



Don't see the point in Connor on the bench, think 4 forwards (plus washy and Turgut could play in the backs) for this type of game.

I agree dont see the point of Connor on the benchIf Ellis doesnt make it Think he will go with Thompson and as you say Turgut or Hadley on the bench