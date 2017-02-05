Not sure on injuries, but seems like Ellis has a niggle and not sure what's going on with Bowden. Assuming the latter's fit would go with:
Shaul
Michaels
Fonua
Griffin
Talanoa
Kelly
Sneyd
Taylor
Houghton
Green
Minichiello
Manu
Hadley
Watts
Bowden
Washbrook
Connor/Turgut
Green's done a lot of minutes in the friendlies, just wonder whether bench could have more impact with Watts/Bowden.
