I'm gonna settle lfor actually making it to the ground this year.2016.Morning train to Leeds.Leeds to Wakefield Westgate.Walked through precinct and into Five Chimneys Wetherspoons before 11am.Sesh then every pub on way to ground. Ruddy Duck etc.Wobbled into Belle Vue Conservative Club (where you in there Jake?) approx 3-15pm.Got smashed in there with some Hull fan who'd been slung out of the ground.Further wobbled out of there to head back to station about 6pm.Bumped into a couple of mates who were on a coach from Brownies off Anlaby Road.Jumped on there coach back to Hull.Won 60 quid on the raffle as soon as I got on.Quid a piece at the front for tinnie of Carling or Stones.Bought everybody on the coach one who wanted one.Back to Brownies.50-50-50 back to the seaside late........We won apparently.