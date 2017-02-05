WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:35 pm
Mrs Barista
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005
Posts: 24176
Location: West Yorkshire
Not sure on injuries, but seems like Ellis has a niggle and not sure what's going on with Bowden. Assuming the latter's fit would go with:

Shaul
Michaels
Fonua
Griffin
Talanoa
Kelly
Sneyd
Taylor
Houghton
Green
Minichiello
Manu
Hadley

Watts
Bowden
Washbrook
Connor/Turgut

Green's done a lot of minutes in the friendlies, just wonder whether bench could have more impact with Watts/Bowden.
Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:58 pm
Smiggs
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004
Posts: 9117
Location: Hull
If Ellis doesn't play we'll lose imo

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 10:11 pm
Dave K.
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003
Posts: 17021
Location: Back in Hull.
Mrs Barista wrote:
Not sure on injuries, but seems like Ellis has a niggle and not sure what's going on with Bowden. Assuming the latter's fit would go with:

Shaul
Michaels
Fonua
Griffin
Talanoa
Kelly
Sneyd
Taylor
Houghton
Green
Minichiello
Manu
Hadley

Watts
Bowden
Washbrook
Connor/Turgut

Green's done a lot of minutes in the friendlies, just wonder whether bench could have more impact with Watts/Bowden.


If Ellis is fit I expect the starting line up will be

Shaul
Talanoa
Griffin
Carlos
Fonua
Kelly
Sneyd
Watts
Houghton
Taylor
Mini
Manu
Ellis

Green
Bowden
Washy
Hadley (I'd go with Turgut)

Don't see the point in Connor on the bench, think 4 forwards (plus washy and Turgut could play in the backs) for this type of game.

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 10:12 pm
Mrs Barista
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005
Posts: 24176
Location: West Yorkshire
Smiggs wrote:
If Ellis doesn't play we'll lose imo

No easy games in Super League.
Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 10:38 pm
Smiggs
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004
Posts: 9117
Location: Hull
Mrs Barista wrote:
No easy games in Super League.

Agreed and they're a damn sight harder without your leader as we've seen over the last few years. We struggle when he takes a spell in the bench during games!

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 10:45 pm
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9281
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
I'm gonna settle lfor actually making it to the ground this year. :WHISTLE:

2016.
Morning train to Leeds.
Leeds to Wakefield Westgate.
Walked through precinct and into Five Chimneys Wetherspoons before 11am.
Sesh then every pub on way to ground. Ruddy Duck etc.
Wobbled into Belle Vue Conservative Club (where you in there Jake? :D ) approx 3-15pm.
Got smashed in there with some Hull fan who'd been slung out of the ground.
Further wobbled out of there to head back to station about 6pm.
Bumped into a couple of mates who were on a coach from Brownies off Anlaby Road.
Jumped on there coach back to Hull.
Won 60 quid on the raffle as soon as I got on. :lol:
Quid a piece at the front for tinnie of Carling or Stones.
Bought everybody on the coach one who wanted one.
Back to Brownies.
50-50-50 back to the seaside late........

We won apparently. :D

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 10:52 pm
number 6
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005
Posts: 9962
first round of fixtures always throw the odd suprise here and there, one could be our game if we dont go there in the right frame of mind!

Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 10:58 pm
Mrs Barista
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005
Posts: 24176
Location: West Yorkshire
A tall tale Mr Zebra. :lol:
Wakefield's ground is a shocker for away spectators now we can't officially go behind the sticks. Wakey have a very decent squad on paper and home advantage at a ground where we've not exactly shone. Not expecting much tbh, weird game with a week off straight after.
Re: Wakefield v Hull FC

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 11:02 pm
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9281
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Mrs Barista wrote:
A tall tale Mr Zebra. :lol:


If only it wasn't true Mrs B. :lol:

