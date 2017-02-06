Bullseye wrote:
No need to work yourselves into a frenzy you sad people. I think you'll find we're still -12.
Why not concentrate all that pent up energy on supporting your own team instead of foaming at the mouth at the slightest thing?
Could not have put it better, we've more important things to worry about than something that does not concern us and won't make the slightest difference to this club.