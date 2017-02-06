Bullseye wrote: No need to work yourselves into a frenzy you sad people. I think you'll find we're still -12.



Why not concentrate all that pent up energy on supporting your own team instead of foaming at the mouth at the slightest thing?

It's still the close season and we've all got nothing better to doHaving said that, it was an odd "statement" to put out even though it's now been removed.In typical RFL style, they usuallly wait unitil things "sort themselves out" ie if Bradford won the league by more than 12 points or finished 5th by more than 12 points.You have to remember that they (The RFL) have form in this area (Wigan points deduction in 2006 ? and Salford's deduction last season, not to mention allowing a Bradford club to stay in The Championship, when others, including Wakefield, were informed that Liquidation would mean starting in the lowest pro league.No frenzy, just disappointment on how our sport's governing body goes about it's business.