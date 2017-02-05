Eastern Wildcat wrote: Just seen something on facebook and on the RFL Twitter feed regarding the Bradford Bulls. It is saying that the Bradford Bulls points deduction has now been wiped off.



If so this is disgusting and there is no wonder the game is in such a poor state.



Any thoughts?

It sounds as though their "web master" has got a little too excited about some news and couldnt wait to share it with the world.There is no wat that would even think it was possible, without some more behind the scenes agreements."The more things change, the more they stay the same"It will probably come out in the next couple of weeks that the new owners have cleared some debts and that "its only right" that they start on zero points.This is only my cynical mind at work so, we'll have to wait and see.