WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bradford Bulls

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Bradford Bulls

 
Post a reply

Bradford Bulls

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:26 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1141
Just seen something on facebook and on the RFL Twitter feed regarding the Bradford Bulls. It is saying that the Bradford Bulls points deduction has now been wiped off.

If so this is disgusting and there is no wonder the game is in such a poor state.

Any thoughts?

Re: Bradford Bulls

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:29 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5962
That wouldn't surprise me in the slightest.

Re: Bradford Bulls

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:51 pm
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4364
Location: Outside your remit
They've now stated this was an error on their website - Bulls indeed start on -12
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Bradford Bulls

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 10:01 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1141
Mmm. Interesting.

The start of the statement read "following a meeting with the club that it had been agreed that the club will no longer face a points deduction"

Worded like that, to me that doesnt sound like an error.

Unfortunately, with our governing body, nothing surprises me anymore. I do not trust them

Re: Bradford Bulls

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 11:21 pm
wakeytrin Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2375
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
If that is true it is disgraceful. Another case of Bradford being a 'special case'.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: Bradford Bulls

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 11:47 pm
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1177
I believe that was an error. But the news that the RFL are paying 25k a year of certain players salaries, including Sam Tomlins, Daryl Clark and Ben Currie without some superleague clubs knowledge is unforgivable. The game is bent.

Re: Bradford Bulls

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 11:54 pm
KevW60349 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 206
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Mmm. Interesting.

The start of the statement read "following a meeting with the club that it had been agreed that the club will no longer face a points deduction"

Worded like that, to me that doesnt sound like an error.

Unfortunately, with our governing body, nothing surprises me anymore. I do not trust them

Very interesting, after todays games, according to the Championship table on the BBC RL website Bradford are 3rd from bottom on nil points but above Batley and bottom club Dewsbury!!!

Re: Bradford Bulls

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 6:48 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1141
Didnt know that Sacred.

That is disgusting and if they are doing this and getting away with it the 25k could even become more and more players could and up getting paid this.

Now, more than ever, given recent coments regarding the RFL everything they do will or should be under the spotlight so everything is transparent

Re: Bradford Bulls

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 8:50 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7418
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Just seen something on facebook and on the RFL Twitter feed regarding the Bradford Bulls. It is saying that the Bradford Bulls points deduction has now been wiped off.

If so this is disgusting and there is no wonder the game is in such a poor state.

Any thoughts?


It sounds as though their "web master" has got a little too excited about some news and couldnt wait to share it with the world.
There is no wat that would even think it was possible, without some more behind the scenes agreements.

"The more things change, the more they stay the same"

It will probably come out in the next couple of weeks that the new owners have cleared some debts and that "its only right" that they start on zero points.
This is only my cynical mind at work so, we'll have to wait and see.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, coco the fullback, Deeencee, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, FickleFingerOfFate, got there, JINJER, pocket 4's, poplar cats alive, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RedWhiteBlueGent, Spookdownunder, victarmeldrew, WF Rhino, Wilde 3, Wildthing, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 201 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,514,3441,53375,7364,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  