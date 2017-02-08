stillinthepast wrote: I could go on and on talking about going to most grounds in the league, mixing with the opposition and having a bit of banter . I think a lot of enjoyment went out of the game when fans at Central Park started changing ends at halftime, losing the banter with the opposition fans somehow seemed to make the match a bit sterile.

Finally a mention about visiting Knowsley Road , my favourite away ground, we used to park up on a long street at the Wigan end of the ground. There was l little club which I think belonged to Pilkingtons, we would walk in and straight away Saints fans would make us welcome by making room for us to sit down, often on the same table.



I have already said I could go on and on and on, hopefully the memories will always be there.

Hence my user name. Still in the Past.

Yes, that club used to belong to Triplex, a subsidiary of Pilks. Another local landmark which has now gone and been replaced by a Sainsbury's and a housing estate, which is sad.It's one of the things that I still love about our sport, that fans of all clubs can mix together before and after the game. I'm not as keen on the newer grounds which have segregated sections for away fans.Also, Saints did temporarily bring back the March of the Gladiators music before they used to run out for a very brief spell in late 2000's at Knowsley Road.