Pie Eyed wrote: March of the Gladiators.



Braa ba baba daba da ba baaa baa

Between 1950 and 1970, on match days the English rugby league team St Helens would take to the field at their then home stadium of Knowsley Road while Entrance of the Gladiators was played over the PA system.

Had not thought of this in ages, so needed to go and listen to it straight away. Always disappointing that the hooter doesn't sound about a minute in.Whilst being a pedant and checking the name of the song, I saw this on the wikipedia page:Is that true? If so, who used it first, sports teams or circus clowns?