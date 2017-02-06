TonyM19 wrote: I once (the CC cup draw in the 80's) followed a car rhrough Bramley with a cherry and white scarf in the back window. It was only when it pulled into a drive on an estate that I realised it wasn't going to the game. As I did a 3 point turn there were about 6 other cars full of Wigan fans following us as well! For those who remember the game, it wouldn't have been the end of the world if I'd not got there.

You've just broken a long forgotten memory! My dad was one of the six cars with me in the passenger seat!I remember the housing estate and the first car doing a U-turn, everyone wound their windows down and nobody had a clue where they were!As to the game itself we were very fortunate to draw that game, decent crowd with a great following from Wigan. I have a photo of the main stand that day somewhere, cracking stand it was!