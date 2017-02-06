WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Good Old Days

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 7:19 pm
MattyB
Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17730
TonyM19 wrote:
I once (the CC cup draw in the 80's) followed a car rhrough Bramley with a cherry and white scarf in the back window. It was only when it pulled into a drive on an estate that I realised it wasn't going to the game. As I did a 3 point turn there were about 6 other cars full of Wigan fans following us as well! For those who remember the game, it wouldn't have been the end of the world if I'd not got there.


You've just broken a long forgotten memory! My dad was one of the six cars with me in the passenger seat! :shock:

I remember the housing estate and the first car doing a U-turn, everyone wound their windows down and nobody had a clue where they were! :lol:

As to the game itself we were very fortunate to draw that game, decent crowd with a great following from Wigan. I have a photo of the main stand that day somewhere, cracking stand it was!
Re: Good Old Days

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 8:23 pm
Zulu01
Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 103
Location: 24,894 miles from Wigan if you go t'other way around the Earth
TonyM19 wrote:
I once (the CC cup draw in the 80's) followed a car rhrough Bramley with a cherry and white scarf in the back window. It was only when it pulled into a drive on an estate that I realised it wasn't going to the game. As I did a 3 point turn there were about 6 other cars full of Wigan fans following us as well! For those who remember the game, it wouldn't have been the end of the world if I'd not got there.


The main thing is you got there!!

I was asking people where Mc Laren Field was in Bramley Doncaster, Duhh - still I was young then
Re: Good Old Days

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:12 am
Geoff
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 4982
Griffiths

Boston
Ashton
Holden
Sullivan

Bolton
Thomas

Bretherton
Sayer
Barton
McTigue
Cherrington
Evans

Re: Good Old Days

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 7:12 am
post
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 6:57 pm
Posts: 3964
Someone mentioned earlier about the 5 yard rule, I do think we would have deeper attacking lines with that rule like in RU and would make the game more interesting. I'd add to that hooking at the play the ball, we seem to have cleaned the game up so much it's now sterile.

I miss us playing as GB, England just doesn't have the same pull for me and never will. Even though they'd be the same team, there's nothing better than GB v Aus, in my opinion when we switched to England we gave away a massive part of our heritage.

Re: Good Old Days

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 8:48 am
tugglesf78
Joined: Wed Feb 25, 2009 2:45 pm
Posts: 3734
Location: The Barton Arms
post wrote:

I miss us playing as GB, England just doesn't have the same pull for me and never will. Even though they'd be the same team, there's nothing better than GB v Aus, in my opinion when we switched to England we gave away a massive part of our heritage.



Oh god yes.

Dont have to disband the individual national teams, just bring back the lions every couple of years.
Re: Good Old Days

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:01 am
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5008
The problem with the 5m rule is that defences are so much better now. You'd end up going 30m backwards every set or just camped on your goal line until you kick it (like Union).

Re: Good Old Days

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:16 am
post User avatar
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 6:57 pm
Posts: 3964
I do think the defence not going back a far, maybe 8m, allowing shoulder charge and striking at the play the ball would add that old school trait that we don't have anymore. I'd also have fewer substitutions but allow more subs on the bench.

We have become far too sterile
