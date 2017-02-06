WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Good Old Days

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 5:17 am
Zulu01
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 96
Location: 24,894 miles from Wigan if you go t'other way around the Earth
Now this is a good thread, hope you dont mind

The things I miss are:

1. All the different cups that were played for, (John Player / Regal Trophy, Lancashire cup and BBC2 floodlight trophy)

2. The smell of winter green when the players ran out. (Dont seem to get that waft anymore)

3. All the old rugby grounds: Hilton Park, Central Park, Naughton Park, Knowsley Road, Wilderspool, Boulevard and Station Road to mention a few.

4. Swapping "ends" at half time

5. Freezing cold during winter rugby

6. Getting in for a quid

7. Driving to away grounds before Sat Navs (once went to the wrong Bramley, there is one near Doncaster)

8. Replica shirts with the towns crest on - bit of a bug bear for me this one

Ahh the good old days eh!!!
'aequo pede propera'

Re: Good Old Days

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 9:10 am
stpatricks
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jul 14, 2005 11:34 am
Posts: 753
Location: Wigan
NickyKiss wrote:
I miss Wilderspool as much as Knowsley road. We didn't quite have the rivalry with Wire in the latter days that we do now but the atmosphere was superb with a roof you could touch at points and who can forget the old 'Snookers' Snooker club (you don't get that sort of thing anymore).

I also miss top quality derbies with Saints. It feels an age since we were last on an even-ish keel with one team or the other being comfortably better then the other for a good while now or when they have been of a similar level it's been because both are playing poorly. I look forward to going to a Derby with both teams flying and not being able to pick a winner.


Looking forward to a good season. Win the Wigan sevens or the Locker Cup and it was a good season. In the henpen for a shilling. The floodlit cup, the arrival of Green Vigo. The Aussie touring teams

I dont miss the cold, even as a kid I would have the mobility of a plank of wood after 40mins of winter rugby.
Wigan home of league

Re: Good Old Days

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 11:23 am
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12133
The derbies at Knowsley Road were great. As others have mentioned, being packed in with that low tin roof really made for a great atmosphere. It felt a lot bigger beating a team with Long, Cunningham and Sculthorpe in it too, they aren’t really the same sort of threat now. I miss Bradford games too when they seemed invincible.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: Good Old Days

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 11:44 am
tugglesf78
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 25, 2009 2:45 pm
Posts: 3733
Location: The Barton Arms
I miss the biff and i miss brutality.

I miss flair and watching the ball move around the park with finesse.

I miss crafty halfbacks and i miss nutcase prop forwards

I miss watching the first play the ball after a massive punch up. Better still when it is the returning pugilists running at each other.

I miss Kelvin Skerrett a LOT
What's the rumpus, Tom?

Pemps wrote:
I can't confirm Bennett's exact words but I believe they were along the lines of "Strewth Ian, I wouldn't touch him with yours. He's a flammin' Gala".


Wigan Peer wrote:
I keep my bin under 30mph to avoid fines... :CURTAIN:



Please see for me if she's wearing a coat so warm
To keep her from the howlin' winds.

Re: Good Old Days

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 12:51 pm
Levrier
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 359
tugglesf78 wrote:

I miss Kelvin Skerrett a LOT

Surely the important thing was to be missed BY Kelvin Skerret? :lol:

Re: Good Old Days

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:29 pm
stillinthepast
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 24, 2011 12:35 pm
Posts: 1789
I miss getting onto the Trolly Bus in Atherton then getting off at the Bird in the Hand in Hindley before changing buses to Wigan and Central park, all in the 50s.

Being at Central Park for a Good Friday match against Saints with the other 47000 plus for the record crowd, trembling before my boss (an ex Leigh Director) to ask for time off for a Wednesday 3.00 pm kick off match against Leeds in a reply at Central Park, the crowd was approaching 40.000 and the score was close to 40 (for Wigan)as well. This same day me and my mate had to get off the bus at Ince Bar and run the rest of the way because the traffic was gridlocked.
Being there for most of the trys Billie scored during his career, a pleasure in itself.
Having my heart in my mouth when playing Saints at home and Murphy broke through, in your own mind you knew he was gone such was his pace over the ground. Also the little tussles (LITTLE TUSSLES :IDEA: ) he used to have with Mick Sullivan.
The same could be said about Tom Van Vollenhoven (without the tussles), he was a truly remarkable runner.
Brian Mctuige in my eyes a prop supreme who would have stood out in any era.

The match against Manly in the W.C.C in 1988,? Central Park was really buzzing, with Sean Wane running round thumping any Manly player he encountered, with Nicky Kiss being his willing helper.

I could go on and on talking about going to most grounds in the league, mixing with the opposition and having a bit of banter . I think a lot of enjoyment went out of the game when fans at Central Park started changing ends at halftime, losing the banter with the opposition fans somehow seemed to make the match a bit sterile.
Finally a mention about visiting Knowsley Road , my favourite away ground, we used to park up on a long street at the Wigan end of the ground. There was l little club which I think belonged to Pilkingtons, we would walk in and straight away Saints fans would make us welcome by making room for us to sit down, often on the same table.

I have already said I could go on and on and on, hopefully the memories will always be there.
Hence my user name. Still in the Past.

Re: Good Old Days

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 3:43 pm
CM Punk
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Sep 03, 2005 8:36 pm
Posts: 6859
Location: Stoke On Trent
Getting to a game early and seeing the U18s playing, a glimpse at what could be coming in the future years.
Wigan RLFC

Re: Good Old Days

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 5:01 pm
jinkin jimmy
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3284
I miss the clashes we had against Widnes in the 80s. What a team they had back then.....

Re: Good Old Days

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 6:35 pm
TonyM19
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Apr 13, 2003 7:34 pm
Posts: 1070
Zulu01 wrote:

7. Driving to away grounds before Sat Navs (once went to the wrong Bramley, there is one near Doncaster)

8. Replica shirts with the towns crest on - bit of a bug bear for me this one

Ahh the good old days eh!!!


I once (the CC cup draw in the 80's) followed a car rhrough Bramley with a cherry and white scarf in the back window. It was only when it pulled into a drive on an estate that I realised it wasn't going to the game. As I did a 3 point turn there were about 6 other cars full of Wigan fans following us as well! For those who remember the game, it wouldn't have been the end of the world if I'd not got there.
Category 3
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  