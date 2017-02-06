Now this is a good thread, hope you dont mind



The things I miss are:



1. All the different cups that were played for, (John Player / Regal Trophy, Lancashire cup and BBC2 floodlight trophy)



2. The smell of winter green when the players ran out. (Dont seem to get that waft anymore)



3. All the old rugby grounds: Hilton Park, Central Park, Naughton Park, Knowsley Road, Wilderspool, Boulevard and Station Road to mention a few.



4. Swapping "ends" at half time



5. Freezing cold during winter rugby



6. Getting in for a quid



7. Driving to away grounds before Sat Navs (once went to the wrong Bramley, there is one near Doncaster)



8. Replica shirts with the towns crest on - bit of a bug bear for me this one



Ahh the good old days eh!!!