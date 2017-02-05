I miss Wilderspool as much as Knowsley road. We didn't quite have the rivalry with Wire in the latter days that we do now but the atmosphere was superb with a roof you could touch at points and who can forget the old 'Snookers' Snooker club (you don't get that sort of thing anymore).



I also miss top quality derbies with Saints. It feels an age since we were last on an even-ish keel with one team or the other being comfortably better then the other for a good while now or when they have been of a similar level it's been because both are playing poorly. I look forward to going to a Derby with both teams flying and not being able to pick a winner.