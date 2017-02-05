WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Good Old Days

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Good Old Days

 
Post a reply

Good Old Days

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 7:16 pm
post User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 6:57 pm
Posts: 3961
Seeing as there's only another week left until the new season I thought I'd create a new topic, something for folk to discuss.

What do you miss about the good old days? Or what was your favourite team/player/ground/pint/away ground in days gone by. Please go into detail and not just write one word answers e.g. Central Park. Write what exactly you miss about it or liked about it and so on and so forth.

I miss going to Knowsley Road in the away end, I used to love that stand as the roof was quite low so the atmosphere was electric when we played the skints. It provided the worst defeat I've ever attended 75-0 and a few great wins 2001, 2003 Good Friday, Luke Robinson hat trick and the last good Friday derby.

Re: Good Old Days

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 7:38 pm
hatty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2540
Location: wigan...where else!!
:D I miss Leonard Sachs and the unbelievable words he used to use to bring on the acts, Danny la Rue and the rendition of "The old bull and bush" at the end :D

On the rugby front I miss Central Park, standing under the scoreboard (located in the window) and looking at the Kop end and thinking " good crowd on today, the corner of the Kop is full". Also buying a cone of chips from the little chip van on the dougie side and walking to the Kop at half time to change ends. Surprising how you miss the little things like that. :(
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there

Re: Good Old Days

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 7:44 pm
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 684
Central Park. Even though we used to lose every time I miss that kind of atmosphere. Langtree park and the DW stadium are soulless in comparison

Regards

King James

Re: Good Old Days

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 7:46 pm
post User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 6:57 pm
Posts: 3961
hatty wrote:
:D I miss Leonard Sachs and the unbelievable words he used to use to bring on the acts, Danny la Rue and the rendition of "The old bull and bush" at the end :D

On the rugby front I miss Central Park, standing under the scoreboard (located in the window) and looking at the Kop end and thinking " good crowd on today, the corner of the Kop is full". Also buying a cone of chips from the little chip van on the dougie side and walking to the Kop at half time to change ends. Surprising how you miss the little things like that. :(


I was too young to appreciate Central Park (13/14 when it went), I remember sitting on the crash barriers and sometime when it was packed having to stand in the corner behind the floodlight. Never had the please of standing on the bridge though :lol:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Chris_H, ChrisA, hatty, Lebron James, post, sergeant pepper, wiganermike, Ziggy Stardust and 203 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,514,1122,28475,7364,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
23-26
LONDON  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
46-0
DEWSBURY  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
26-10
SHEFFIELD  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
54-24
BRADFORD  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
26-32
FEATHERSTONE  
...Full time
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  