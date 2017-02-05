Seeing as there's only another week left until the new season I thought I'd create a new topic, something for folk to discuss.



What do you miss about the good old days? Or what was your favourite team/player/ground/pint/away ground in days gone by. Please go into detail and not just write one word answers e.g. Central Park. Write what exactly you miss about it or liked about it and so on and so forth.



I miss going to Knowsley Road in the away end, I used to love that stand as the roof was quite low so the atmosphere was electric when we played the skints. It provided the worst defeat I've ever attended 75-0 and a few great wins 2001, 2003 Good Friday, Luke Robinson hat trick and the last good Friday derby.