Mon Feb 06, 2017 4:01 pm
Jo Jumbuck wrote:
They were a lot better side than we were, Defense or not, with a lot better crowds, So winning is obviously not the be all and end all for all fans. We won the LLS and I'm glad we did , for K Davy's sake as much as anything, but look at the style of football we had to endure under PA, The fans voted with their feet and this season we are getting in for half price in an attempt to keep some coming.

Some people would take winning every week 1 nil if it got them a Trophy, I'm just not one of them, and neither are the vast majority of sports fans in Huddersfield, they prove that by staying away. It is of course each to their own, but 1 Trophy in around 60 years is hardly any recommendation for the style of football we have been served up.


All good points. A couple of thoughts though: at Cas, Powell's biggest threat is increased expectation. Not surprisingly, in the light of some of their play, their fans are starting to dream. Win a trophy - and they might - and all will be well for a while. But fail to do so and I could see their fans becoming frustrated. Seeing their team playing dream attacking rugby but having it unpicked repeatedly by a ropey defence will pale eventually.
The other pertains to GB: here, the disappointment has gone on for too long. We should be doing better and disillusion with coaches sets in very quickly as defeat follows defeat. Whether that be MacNamara, Bennett, Powell or whoever.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Mon Feb 06, 2017 5:31 pm
From what I've heard cas' defence has improved immensely.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Mon Feb 06, 2017 5:56 pm
Jo Jumbuck wrote:
They were a lot better side than we were, Defense or not, with a lot better crowds, So winning is obviously not the be all and end all for all fans. We won the LLS and I'm glad we did , for K Davy's sake as much as anything, but look at the style of football we had to endure under PA, The fans voted with their feet and this season we are getting in for half price in an attempt to keep some coming.

Some people would take winning every week 1 nil if it got them a Trophy, I'm just not one of them, and neither are the vast majority of sports fans in Huddersfield, they prove that by staying away. It is of course each to their own, but 1 Trophy in around 60 years is hardly any recommendation for the style of football we have been served up.


every super league team was better than us last season, we finished bottom!! so not hard for them to be better last season.

alot better crowds, how much is alot? stick their crowds in our stadium and they would get the comments that us giants fans hear all the time.

until last season we have been above cas for a number of years now and could very well get back to that this time round.

its clear you have a softspot for cas :wink: each team has their own style of play, castlefords wont be winning them any trophies

we shall see a new style under stone, like i say if it gets us wins thats what counts

remember john sharpe after we had lost many games saying 'its all about the performance' :FRUSRATED: :FRUSRATED: :FRUSRATED:

sack that i want 2 points, not what you want to hear on a long drive back from hull or wherever
Mon Feb 06, 2017 6:14 pm
Warrington for years played pretty attractive attacking footy but it wasn't overly structured

Smith went in and put proper structure in place and turned them into a winning team

Off the cuff football looks good but wins nothing. Structured teams who know when to play with flair become champions

Mon Feb 06, 2017 7:23 pm
Clearwing wrote:
All good points. A couple of thoughts though: at Cas, Powell's biggest threat is increased expectation. Not surprisingly, in the light of some of their play, their fans are starting to dream. Win a trophy - and they might - and all will be well for a while. But fail to do so and I could see their fans becoming frustrated. Seeing their team playing dream attacking rugby but having it unpicked repeatedly by a ropey defence will pale eventually.
The other pertains to GB: here, the disappointment has gone on for too long. We should be doing better and disillusion with coaches sets in very quickly as defeat follows defeat. Whether that be MacNamara, Bennett, Powell or whoever.


All fair comment.

Mon Feb 06, 2017 7:48 pm
brearley84 wrote:
every super league team was better than us last season, we finished bottom!! so not hard for them to be better last season.

alot better crowds, how much is alot? stick their crowds in our stadium and they would get the comments that us giants fans hear all the time.

until last season we have been above cas for a number of years now and could very well get back to that this time round.

its clear you have a softspot for cas :wink: each team has their own style of play, castlefords wont be winning them any trophies

we shall see a new style under stone, like i say if it gets us wins thats what counts

remember john sharpe after we had lost many games saying 'its all about the performance' :FRUSRATED: :FRUSRATED: :FRUSRATED:

sack that i want 2 points, not what you want to hear on a long drive back from hull or wherever


Our crowds are nothing to do with the stadium Brearley, they were no better when we were at Fartown, I don't have a particular soft spot for Cas, True i hail from that part of the world but i spent as much time watching Wakey and Fev as Cas in those days, as well as every other team going. My point was not about Cas it was about the style of Football that S league has become by being obsessed with the Aussie game. I guess we just have different tastes in Rugby. To you winning is all, to me watching class football is far more important, I like class whatever team is playing it, and i would love to see us beating the Aussies like we used too with the likes of Millward again. Was it 1973 the last series we won.

Don't know if you have ever watched the 1985 CC Final on You tube , if not i would recommend it, It's a great reminder of how good the game used to be, and could be again,.

Not criticizing you, we all like what we like.

Tue Feb 07, 2017 1:29 pm
Jo Jumbuck wrote:
Our crowds are nothing to do with the stadium Brearley, they were no better when we were at Fartown, I don't have a particular soft spot for Cas, True i hail from that part of the world but i spent as much time watching Wakey and Fev as Cas in those days, as well as every other team going. My point was not about Cas it was about the style of Football that S league has become by being obsessed with the Aussie game. I guess we just have different tastes in Rugby. To you winning is all, to me watching class football is far more important, I like class whatever team is playing it, and i would love to see us beating the Aussies like we used too with the likes of Millward again. Was it 1973 the last series we won.

Don't know if you have ever watched the 1985 CC Final on You tube , if not i would recommend it, It's a great reminder of how good the game used to be, and could be again,.

Not criticizing you, we all like what we like.


i know the crowds are nothing to do with the stadium...

im pointing out that our crowds tend to look worse on tv and to the naked eye as its a 20k plus all seater so its gets talked about as looking empty! castlefords shed ground looks less empty so it their crowds dont get talked about as much, same with other teams but like i say if you stick their crowds in our stadium it would also look bad and get talked about like ours do
Tue Feb 07, 2017 1:52 pm
brearley84 wrote:
i know the crowds are nothing to do with the stadium...

im pointing out that our crowds tend to look worse on tv and to the naked eye as its a 20k plus all seater so its gets talked about as looking empty! castlefords shed ground looks less empty so it their crowds dont get talked about as much, same with other teams but like i say if you stick their crowds in our stadium it would also look bad and get talked about like ours do


Spot on-I remember Stevo going on and on about what a fantastic massive crowd there was at the stadium during one televised game-the official attendance for which was a little less than 6000!
Tue Feb 07, 2017 6:13 pm
brearley84 wrote:
i know the crowds are nothing to do with the stadium...

im pointing out that our crowds tend to look worse on tv and to the naked eye as its a 20k plus all seater so its gets talked about as looking empty! castlefords shed ground looks less empty so it their crowds dont get talked about as much, same with other teams but like i say if you stick their crowds in our stadium it would also look bad and get talked about like ours do


I did get your point about how small a crowd can look in the stadium, Lucky we don't play at Odsal eh :wink: and you are right but what matters is how many people have paid to get in, not how many look to be there, It don't matter if Stevo sees 25,000 it was still only 6,000.

Again my point was not really about the crowds only in the sense that the style of football may be the answer to them as well as to England's chance of ever beating the Aussies again, It's hard to see what more KD can do except maybe pay people to turn up, and It's hard to see England ever beating the Aussies again, not playing their style anyway, So maybe Powell has a point as regards International football as well as club football.

Code 13 made the point that flair football is good to watch but doesn't win things, I thought it was supposed to be good to watch, I guess I'm out of my time, but when it was good to watch there were still Winners.
