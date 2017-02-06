Jo Jumbuck wrote:
They were a lot better side than we were, Defense or not, with a lot better crowds, So winning is obviously not the be all and end all for all fans. We won the LLS and I'm glad we did , for K Davy's sake as much as anything, but look at the style of football we had to endure under PA, The fans voted with their feet and this season we are getting in for half price in an attempt to keep some coming.
Some people would take winning every week 1 nil if it got them a Trophy, I'm just not one of them, and neither are the vast majority of sports fans in Huddersfield, they prove that by staying away. It is of course each to their own, but 1 Trophy in around 60 years is hardly any recommendation for the style of football we have been served up.
Some people would take winning every week 1 nil if it got them a Trophy, I'm just not one of them, and neither are the vast majority of sports fans in Huddersfield, they prove that by staying away. It is of course each to their own, but 1 Trophy in around 60 years is hardly any recommendation for the style of football we have been served up.
All good points. A couple of thoughts though: at Cas, Powell's biggest threat is increased expectation. Not surprisingly, in the light of some of their play, their fans are starting to dream. Win a trophy - and they might - and all will be well for a while. But fail to do so and I could see their fans becoming frustrated. Seeing their team playing dream attacking rugby but having it unpicked repeatedly by a ropey defence will pale eventually.
The other pertains to GB: here, the disappointment has gone on for too long. We should be doing better and disillusion with coaches sets in very quickly as defeat follows defeat. Whether that be MacNamara, Bennett, Powell or whoever.