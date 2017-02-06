Jo Jumbuck wrote: They were a lot better side than we were, Defense or not, with a lot better crowds, So winning is obviously not the be all and end all for all fans. We won the LLS and I'm glad we did , for K Davy's sake as much as anything, but look at the style of football we had to endure under PA, The fans voted with their feet and this season we are getting in for half price in an attempt to keep some coming.



Some people would take winning every week 1 nil if it got them a Trophy, I'm just not one of them, and neither are the vast majority of sports fans in Huddersfield, they prove that by staying away. It is of course each to their own, but 1 Trophy in around 60 years is hardly any recommendation for the style of football we have been served up.

every super league team was better than us last season, we finished bottom!! so not hard for them to be better last season.alot better crowds, how much is alot? stick their crowds in our stadium and they would get the comments that us giants fans hear all the time.until last season we have been above cas for a number of years now and could very well get back to that this time round.its clear you have a softspot for caseach team has their own style of play, castlefords wont be winning them any trophieswe shall see a new style under stone, like i say if it gets us wins thats what countsremember john sharpe after we had lost many games saying 'its all about the performance'sack that i want 2 points, not what you want to hear on a long drive back from hull or wherever