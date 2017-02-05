Jo Jumbuck Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm

Posts: 912



Just been having a read what he has to say about our style of play compared to the Aussies, I agree with him whole heartedly, Let stop trying to copy them and play our own style " as we used too " We are never going to beat them at their own game, so why not go back to the style we used to have, when we did used to beat them.



Structured and well rehearsed moves are ok in their way and are very successful in Oz. The speed and fitness of the players over there is very impressive, and some people like the game played their way. Personally i prefer a game with more flair and off the cuff football, even if you don't win as many games that way.



Winning for me is not the bottom line, Entertaining and drawing crowds is what the game should be about, That's how it used to be and there's no real reason why it can't be again. Cas are one of the more entertaining sides "by and large " and have been over the years, especially in the sixties, They lived in Wakefield's shaddow to some extent because Wakey were a very good side at that time, but to be honest they didn't have Castleford's rep for fast open football, good as they were.



There were many entertaining sides in the 50s and 60s including Huddersfield in the 50s, I don't quite know why but there were far more star players about, great players didn't stand out so much in those days because there were so many of them, Half backs of real quality were all over the league, plus they came from Union "mostly from Wales" regularly, Players like Lewis Jones and David Watkins Truly Great players who just shone with class and were a joy to watch.



I'm all in favor of going back to that sort of game if we can have players of that sort of quality again and i have the idea that the crowds may well start to rise again. CHRISS

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed May 07, 2003 3:31 pm

Posts: 623

Unfortunately winning is god and people prefer this to attractive play. why is abbreviation such a long word? GIANT DAZ

GIANT DAZ



Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm

Posts: 14438

Location: Overlooking the Canal



Website

YIM Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm14438Overlooking the Canal Exactly, people watch winning teams not neccasarily the most exciting - hence the reason Bradford got 14-15,000 when their game consisted of big blokes just trampling over smaller ones.

Wigan are an awful side to watch but they win trophies with their style so thousands turn up to watch them every week.

If it worked the other way castlefords crowds would be into double figures, they are entertaining but don't win trophies hence their crowds are nowhere near those of the trophy winning sides. "Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"



Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army .... AntonyGiant



Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm

Posts: 427

I somewhat agree with Powell. I'd prefer a league where attractive rugby is all we know. It Doesn't nessasarly mean defences have to suffer.

Teams like us and Castleford aren't not getting to Grand finals and winning grand finals because of our style of play. I believe it's more a mentality thing.

We could play structured Wigan type rugby, but Wigan would most likely still win whatever type of rugby they played.

I think the main point is that if every English team only knew the off the cuff, attractive rugby then maybe in a few years down the line we may see crowds grow and that style of play might help us win the internationals.

Big Eorls Blouse

Joined: Tue Oct 18, 2016 4:41 pm

Posts: 15

GIANT DAZ wrote: Exactly, people watch winning teams not neccasarily the most exciting - hence the reason Bradford got 14-15,000 when their game consisted of big blokes just trampling over smaller ones.

Wigan are an awful side to watch but they win trophies with their style so thousands turn up to watch them every week.

If it worked the other way castlefords crowds would be into double figures, they are entertaining but don't win trophies hence their crowds are nowhere near those of the trophy winning sides.



I'd like the RFL to maybe revisit youth coaching in this country and perhaps learn some lessons that German football did during the 'das reboot' phase of circa 2002/2003. Perhaps they need to try and drive youth coaching into a suitable direction which reflects an entertaining style that can both win games and wow punters. Perhaps i'm being too idealistic? I'd like the RFL to maybe revisit youth coaching in this country and perhaps learn some lessons that German football did during the 'das reboot' phase of circa 2002/2003. Perhaps they need to try and drive youth coaching into a suitable direction which reflects an entertaining style that can both win games and wow punters. Perhaps i'm being too idealistic? jools

jools



Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm

Posts: 7082

Big Eorls Blouse wrote: I'd like the RFL to maybe revisit youth coaching in this country and perhaps learn some lessons that German football did during the 'das reboot' phase of circa 2002/2003. Perhaps they need to try and drive youth coaching into a suitable direction which reflects an entertaining style that can both win games and wow punters. Perhaps i'm being too idealistic?



I disagree- think they should be teaching more structure lower down. Youth coaching mostly (not wholly) consists of the coach sticking big lads on with all size and little skill to trample over the little players. Or their "star players" who are quick elusive runners who can run round them but won't pass the ball and have no team skills. Even at junior level winning is god- it's why the game is dying higher up. We can't develop decent halves or backs anymore - because too many of those kids who would develop into those players are giving up early on. I've seen so many kids give up the game after get frustrated with a couple of seasons at being stuck out on the fringes not receiving a pass whilst the "star player" hands off the defenders and runs 40 metres sideways trying to find a gap. They then get man of the match. Of those that stay too many don't learn any skills -they don't learn how to pass the ball they just learn how to play one man rugby to score the points.

See it every week. I disagree- think they should be teaching more structure lower down. Youth coaching mostly (not wholly) consists of the coach sticking big lads on with all size and little skill to trample over the little players. Or their "star players" who are quick elusive runners who can run round them but won't pass the ball and have no team skills. Even at junior level winning is god- it's why the game is dying higher up. We can't develop decent halves or backs anymore - because too many of those kids who would develop into those players are giving up early on. I've seen so many kids give up the game after get frustrated with a couple of seasons at being stuck out on the fringes not receiving a pass whilst the "star player" hands off the defenders and runs 40 metres sideways trying to find a gap. They then get man of the match. Of those that stay too many don't learn any skills -they don't learn how to pass the ball they just learn how to play one man rugby to score the points.See it every week. the future's bright the future's claret and gold brearley84

brearley84



Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm

Posts: 12186

Location: Huddersfield

think our play will be very structured under stone



if it brings results then im all for it!



our best season was lls winning one, worked hard behind broughs long kicking game just turning teams around and great defence, id take a lls again in 2017 over a castleford top 8 finish with a season ending early with nothing to play for HUDDERSFIELD

-

Clearwing

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am

Posts: 5627

AntonyGiant wrote: I somewhat agree with Powell. I'd prefer a league where attractive rugby is all we know. It Doesn't nessasarly mean defences have to suffer.



Powell would do a hell of a lot for his cause if he could demonstrate that. Second-worst defence in SL last year, I believe; he'll win nowt playing like that. Powell would do a hell of a lot for his cause if he could demonstrate that. Second-worst defence in SL last year, I believe; he'll win nowt playing like that. "The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin) Big Eorls Blouse Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Oct 18, 2016 4:41 pm

Posts: 15

jools wrote: I disagree- think they should be teaching more structure lower down. Youth coaching mostly (not wholly) consists of the coach sticking big lads on with all size and little skill to trample over the little players. Or their "star players" who are quick elusive runners who can run round them but won't pass the ball and have no team skills. Even at junior level winning is god- it's why the game is dying higher up. We can't develop decent halves or backs anymore - because too many of those kids who would develop into those players are giving up early on. I've seen so many kids give up the game after get frustrated with a couple of seasons at being stuck out on the fringes not receiving a pass whilst the "star player" hands off the defenders and runs 40 metres sideways trying to find a gap. They then get man of the match. Of those that stay too many don't learn any skills -they don't learn how to pass the ball they just learn how to play one man rugby to score the points.

See it every week.





No Jools, these are spot on comments and I'm in full agreement. My comments were a little brief and vague, and part of the process should surely be measuring kids by a weight/height/age/maturation matrix to make sure that they're in a suitable environment. I've done quite a lot of football coaching (I know, I know it's not the same), and The FA are constantly trying to push coaches into treating kids fairly, making sure the environment is safe and enjoyable, and that winning should never be sacrificed over development. Yes, English football coaching is a long way from other parts of Europe, but it sounds like Rugby League could learn a little from what The FA tries to preach.



