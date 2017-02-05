WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - D Powell style

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk D Powell style

 
Post a reply

D Powell style

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 6:05 pm
Jo Jumbuck Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 912
Just been having a read what he has to say about our style of play compared to the Aussies, I agree with him whole heartedly, Let stop trying to copy them and play our own style " as we used too " We are never going to beat them at their own game, so why not go back to the style we used to have, when we did used to beat them.

Structured and well rehearsed moves are ok in their way and are very successful in Oz. The speed and fitness of the players over there is very impressive, and some people like the game played their way. Personally i prefer a game with more flair and off the cuff football, even if you don't win as many games that way.

Winning for me is not the bottom line, Entertaining and drawing crowds is what the game should be about, That's how it used to be and there's no real reason why it can't be again. Cas are one of the more entertaining sides "by and large " and have been over the years, especially in the sixties, They lived in Wakefield's shaddow to some extent because Wakey were a very good side at that time, but to be honest they didn't have Castleford's rep for fast open football, good as they were.

There were many entertaining sides in the 50s and 60s including Huddersfield in the 50s, I don't quite know why but there were far more star players about, great players didn't stand out so much in those days because there were so many of them, Half backs of real quality were all over the league, plus they came from Union "mostly from Wales" regularly, Players like Lewis Jones and David Watkins Truly Great players who just shone with class and were a joy to watch.

I'm all in favor of going back to that sort of game if we can have players of that sort of quality again and i have the idea that the crowds may well start to rise again.

Re: D Powell style

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 7:52 am
CHRISS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 07, 2003 3:31 pm
Posts: 623
Unfortunately winning is god and people prefer this to attractive play.
why is abbreviation such a long word?

Re: D Powell style

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 8:51 am
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14438
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Exactly, people watch winning teams not neccasarily the most exciting - hence the reason Bradford got 14-15,000 when their game consisted of big blokes just trampling over smaller ones.
Wigan are an awful side to watch but they win trophies with their style so thousands turn up to watch them every week.
If it worked the other way castlefords crowds would be into double figures, they are entertaining but don't win trophies hence their crowds are nowhere near those of the trophy winning sides.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: D Powell style

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 9:42 am
AntonyGiant Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 427
I somewhat agree with Powell. I'd prefer a league where attractive rugby is all we know. It Doesn't nessasarly mean defences have to suffer.
Teams like us and Castleford aren't not getting to Grand finals and winning grand finals because of our style of play. I believe it's more a mentality thing.
We could play structured Wigan type rugby, but Wigan would most likely still win whatever type of rugby they played.
I think the main point is that if every English team only knew the off the cuff, attractive rugby then maybe in a few years down the line we may see crowds grow and that style of play might help us win the internationals.
We won't ever beat Australia at there own game.

Re: D Powell style

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 12:21 pm
Big Eorls Blouse Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Oct 18, 2016 4:41 pm
Posts: 14
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Exactly, people watch winning teams not neccasarily the most exciting - hence the reason Bradford got 14-15,000 when their game consisted of big blokes just trampling over smaller ones.
Wigan are an awful side to watch but they win trophies with their style so thousands turn up to watch them every week.
If it worked the other way castlefords crowds would be into double figures, they are entertaining but don't win trophies hence their crowds are nowhere near those of the trophy winning sides.


I'd like the RFL to maybe revisit youth coaching in this country and perhaps learn some lessons that German football did during the 'das reboot' phase of circa 2002/2003. Perhaps they need to try and drive youth coaching into a suitable direction which reflects an entertaining style that can both win games and wow punters. Perhaps i'm being too idealistic?

Re: D Powell style

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:23 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7082
Big Eorls Blouse wrote:
I'd like the RFL to maybe revisit youth coaching in this country and perhaps learn some lessons that German football did during the 'das reboot' phase of circa 2002/2003. Perhaps they need to try and drive youth coaching into a suitable direction which reflects an entertaining style that can both win games and wow punters. Perhaps i'm being too idealistic?


I disagree- think they should be teaching more structure lower down. Youth coaching mostly (not wholly) consists of the coach sticking big lads on with all size and little skill to trample over the little players. Or their "star players" who are quick elusive runners who can run round them but won't pass the ball and have no team skills. Even at junior level winning is god- it's why the game is dying higher up. We can't develop decent halves or backs anymore - because too many of those kids who would develop into those players are giving up early on. I've seen so many kids give up the game after get frustrated with a couple of seasons at being stuck out on the fringes not receiving a pass whilst the "star player" hands off the defenders and runs 40 metres sideways trying to find a gap. They then get man of the match. Of those that stay too many don't learn any skills -they don't learn how to pass the ball they just learn how to play one man rugby to score the points.
See it every week.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: D Powell style

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:40 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12186
Location: Huddersfield
think our play will be very structured under stone

if it brings results then im all for it!

our best season was lls winning one, worked hard behind broughs long kicking game just turning teams around and great defence, id take a lls again in 2017 over a castleford top 8 finish with a season ending early with nothing to play for
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Big Eorls Blouse, Chetnik, Code13, GiantJake1988, jools, rounding92, Yettner and 108 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,514,5301,82675,7364,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  