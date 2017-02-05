Just been having a read what he has to say about our style of play compared to the Aussies, I agree with him whole heartedly, Let stop trying to copy them and play our own style " as we used too " We are never going to beat them at their own game, so why not go back to the style we used to have, when we did used to beat them.



Structured and well rehearsed moves are ok in their way and are very successful in Oz. The speed and fitness of the players over there is very impressive, and some people like the game played their way. Personally i prefer a game with more flair and off the cuff football, even if you don't win as many games that way.



Winning for me is not the bottom line, Entertaining and drawing crowds is what the game should be about, That's how it used to be and there's no real reason why it can't be again. Cas are one of the more entertaining sides "by and large " and have been over the years, especially in the sixties, They lived in Wakefield's shaddow to some extent because Wakey were a very good side at that time, but to be honest they didn't have Castleford's rep for fast open football, good as they were.



There were many entertaining sides in the 50s and 60s including Huddersfield in the 50s, I don't quite know why but there were far more star players about, great players didn't stand out so much in those days because there were so many of them, Half backs of real quality were all over the league, plus they came from Union "mostly from Wales" regularly, Players like Lewis Jones and David Watkins Truly Great players who just shone with class and were a joy to watch.



I'm all in favor of going back to that sort of game if we can have players of that sort of quality again and i have the idea that the crowds may well start to rise again.