swifty62 wrote:
think he would have gone to video ref for 2nd fev try if SL. looked as if lost control on grounding. await video. great advert for the game though.
On the video it looks fine to be honest. A few of the other crucial decisions went against us though. The worst one is probably the one where Salty got panalised with the ball after what is a very clear grapple tackle, the defender even managing to lift him clear of the ground. Obviously thats a game changer at that stage of the game. The Johnno no try also looks like a try as well. We just need to be a bit smarter at times but that is a problem that dogged us all last season. Still if the doom mongers think our team will be somewhere near relegation then im afraid they may be disappointed.