Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 11:07 am
swifty62 wrote:
think he would have gone to video ref for 2nd fev try if SL. looked as if lost control on grounding. await video. great advert for the game though.


On the video it looks fine to be honest. A few of the other crucial decisions went against us though. The worst one is probably the one where Salty got panalised with the ball after what is a very clear grapple tackle, the defender even managing to lift him clear of the ground. Obviously thats a game changer at that stage of the game. The Johnno no try also looks like a try as well. We just need to be a bit smarter at times but that is a problem that dogged us all last season. Still if the doom mongers think our team will be somewhere near relegation then im afraid they may be disappointed.

Re: fev game.

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 11:52 am
Of course, chelpin back at ref is always going to help isn't GFB....
Your discipline was costly....
Dodgy calls happen. Fax bleating this week mirrors the fixture at our last year when we copped one....
Move on. Address issues.... cos if your coach only focusses on a dodgy call (which I know he won't) it'll be 0-2 come Sunday tea time.....
Re: fev game.

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:54 pm
Rotherham Fev Fan wrote:
Of course, chelpin back at ref is always going to help isn't GFB....
Your discipline was costly....
Dodgy calls happen. Fax bleating this week mirrors the fixture at our last year when we copped one....
Move on. Address issues.... cos if your coach only focusses on a dodgy call (which I know he won't) it'll be 0-2 come Sunday tea time.....


Living in Rotherham and support Fev. What an awful combination for you. :shock:
We shall one day be back where we belong and along shall come the Bulls defectors.

Re: fev game.

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:56 pm
Rotherham Fev Fan wrote:
Of course, chelpin back at ref is always going to help isn't GFB....
Your discipline was costly....
Dodgy calls happen. Fax bleating this week mirrors the fixture at our last year when we copped one....
Move on. Address issues.... cos if your coach only focusses on a dodgy call (which I know he won't) it'll be 0-2 come Sunday tea time.....


To be fair Id be chirping at the ref if someone tried to take my head off and then was rubbing his hand in my face on the floor. I dont blame the player one little bit in that incident. I guess the only difference with the decision at yours was that Davies was clearly offside and it was the correct call. :lol:

Re: fev game.

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 1:02 pm
Aye.... if ya like :lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: fev game.

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 1:04 pm
Encouraged wrote:
Living in Rotherham and support Fev. What an awful combination for you. :shock:

Indeed....
It gets worse.... my lad is an elected member on rovrum council....
I suppose I can move from rovrum... eventually....
I'm stuck wi fev.
Re: fev game.

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 2:58 pm
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
On the video it looks fine to be honest. A few of the other crucial decisions went against us though. The worst one is probably the one where Salty got panalised with the ball after what is a very clear grapple tackle, the defender even managing to lift him clear of the ground. Obviously thats a game changer at that stage of the game. The Johnno no try also looks like a try as well. We just need to be a bit smarter at times but that is a problem that dogged us all last season. Still if the doom mongers think our team will be somewhere near relegation then im afraid they may be disappointed.

Agree with all this but the WORST decision Childs gave was the penalty under our posts at 26-24,absolute fecking disgrace.
