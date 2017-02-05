I really enjoyed today's game, I predicted a cracker and from a neutral view wasn't disappointed,it was played at a fast hard pace and again as I predicted Fev won , though not with the ease I thought they would.It was a case of 2 very evenly matched teams,and I thought Childs had a decent game,I know the Worrier took a bit of stick from the Fax fans but I feel he will still prove e decent signing.The Fax forwards were better than Fev's, but Fev's back were better and faster,Tangata was lucky not to have a yellow card ,and Calahane was puffing after 10 minutes I just don't rate the guy, the Aussie looks OK, And Ambler had a good game , Ben Kaye tried everything as did Grix. Away from the game it was good to see many of my friends from Both sets of Fans,I can honestly say I will be making a few trips this season to watch BOTH Fax andFev.As to where the teams will finish?Fev for me will be 3rd in the League ,with Fax finishing 7th, just my opinion of course,good to Fevgrinder go away happy , though he was very worried at times.I was looking forward to seeing Halifaxjohn, but missed him, John message me.All in all a 9/10 good game.Charlie knew.